    Former IndyCar Driver Arie Luyendyk Jr. Named as ABC's Next Bachelor

    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistSeptember 7, 2017

    LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 03: Professional racecar driver Arie Luyendyk, Jr. attends KIIS FM's 2012 Jingle Ball at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on December 3, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images)
    Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images

    Former IndyCar driver Arie Luyendyk Jr. has been named as the leading man on the upcoming season of ABC's reality series The Bachelor

    Luyendyk was officially announced as the next bachelor during Thursday's episode of Good Morning America:

    The 35-year-old Luyendyk is no stranger to the Bachelor universe. He was the runner-up on season 8 of The Bachelorette when Emily Maynard decided to choose entrepreneur Jef Holm.

    His father is Arie Luyendyk, who won the Indianapolis 500 in 1990 and 1997 and was inducted into the Motorsports Hall of Fame in 2014.

    Luyendyk Jr. followed in his father's footsteps as a race car driver. He competed in the Indy Lights Series from 2002-10, finishing in the top 10 of the point standings four times, and finished 28th in the 2006 Indianapolis 500. 

    The new season of The Bachelor with Luyendyk as the leading man will premiere on ABC in January 2018. 

