    Indians Make History with 14-Game Winning Streaks in Back-to-Back Seasons

    Daily FactsBleacher ReportSeptember 7, 2017

    Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco, right, celebrates with catcher Roberto Perez after the Indians defeated the Chicago White Sox 5-1 in a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
    Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

    Fact:The Cleveland Indians defeated the Chicago White Sox, 5-1, on Wednesday to extend their winning streak to 14 games, becoming the first team since the 1935-36 Chicago Cubs to record winning streaks of at least 14 games in back-to-back seasons.

    Source: Anthony Castrovince

