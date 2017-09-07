Indians Make History with 14-Game Winning Streaks in Back-to-Back Seasons

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

Fact:The Cleveland Indians defeated the Chicago White Sox, 5-1, on Wednesday to extend their winning streak to 14 games, becoming the first team since the 1935-36 Chicago Cubs to record winning streaks of at least 14 games in back-to-back seasons.

Source: Anthony Castrovince