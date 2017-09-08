2018 NBA Draft Prospects Entering Make-or-Break Seasons

1 of 5

Draft ceiling: 20s

Draft floor: Late second round

Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk's age card is at risk of expiring after the season. Even though he's still 20 years old, it won't be a good look to play four seasons at Kansas without ever making a leap.

He's hit big shots and had some promising stretches, but they haven't been enough, based on his decision to return after testing the NBA waters.

In a larger role as a junior, he looked similar to the Mykhailiuk scouts saw in 2015-16. Per 40 minutes, his scoring average fell to 14.3 and assist rate to 1.9—uninspiring numbers for a third-year player who isn't a physical marvel or explosive athlete.

At the combine last May, he measured a 6'5" wingspan, two inches shorter than his height. His 33-inch max vertical was closer to the bottom than middle among participants.

His shooting for a 6'7" wing will have scouts' attention for another year, but a sweet three-point stroke alone won't carry him into the first round. Now a senior, Mykhailiuk has to flash more shot creativity and playmaking potential and show scouts he's more of a threat off the dribble.