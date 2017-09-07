Barcelona to Ask for More FFP Enforcement, Release Clauses After Neymar's Exit

Barcelona are reportedly set to propose plans to restrict rising transfer fees, including stricter enforcement of financial fair play rules, a cap on spending and the implementation of release clauses across Europe.

Per Sport's Javier Giraldo, the club want to lead the project following Neymar's transfer to Paris Saint-Germain and believe the three proposals will help them achieve their goal.

The Catalan giants have touched base with other European giants, including Juventus, Arsenal and Bayern Munich, in order to "set up a system" that prevents clubs such as PSG and Manchester City from gaining an advantage in the transfer market due to their superior spending power.

In relation to FFP, a source at the club said: "Financial fair play is fundamental, but we're all waiting to see how it plays out and UEFA apply them."

PSG signing Neymar for €222 million has prompted widespread concerns over their ability to pull off such a deal while remaining in line with FFP regulations, but it did not stop the French club adding Kylian Mbappe to their ranks on a loan deal that will require them to purchase him for €180 million next year.



Club chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi has dismissed talk of FFP, though, per ESPN FC's Jonathan Johnson:

Barca also want obligatory release clauses to apply to the whole of Europe, as are the case in Spain, ideally tied to the wages a player receives.

Football writer Joel Rabinowitz believes players will be open to this change after witnessing clubs refuse to do business with prospective suitors over the summer:

Widespread release clauses would also limit spending, another of Barcelona's hopes.

Per Giraldo, staff at the club said: "We know that it's very difficult, due to the circumstances in football and that's why the market has to be limited, but as a long-term measure, it wouldn't be bad to put it on the table."

A limit on spending does feel necessary after a summer in which price tags inflated to unprecedented levels, though it's likely Barcelona only feel as strongly as they do after falling victim to a superior financial power.

After all, following Neymar's departure the club did not hesitate to use their newfound riches to prise Ousmane Dembele away from Borussia Dortmund, per Marca's Chris Winterburn:

While Dembele's price tag was affected by the knowledge of how much Barcelona received for Neymar, a cap could have prevented that deal from occurring depending on where the line would be drawn.

Barcelona's plans will be difficult to implement, but there is plenty of fallout yet to come from Neymar's move, as is UEFA's response if PSG are found to be in breach of FFP—only then is change likely to occur.