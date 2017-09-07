Liverpool Transfer News: Ben Woodburn Set for New Deal, Danny Ings Rumours

Victor Fraile/Getty Images

Liverpool's young forward Ben Woodburn is reportedly set to sign a new long-term contract with the club when he turns 18.

According to David Maddock of the Daily Mirror, on October 15 the teenager will agree an extension with the Reds that'll see him secure a huge pay rise. Woodburn's wage will reportedly jump from £40,000 annually to £25,000 a week.

"Liverpool have an admirable policy which restricts 17-year-olds in the first year of a professional contract to a basic salary of £40,000 a year, which is designed to give them a better perspective on their careers," added Maddock.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is said to consider Woodburn to be a "major future talent." The youngster showed as much during the international break, when he netted his first goal for Wales in the 1-0 win over Austria in FIFA World Cup qualifying.

As noted by Sky Sports Statto, it has been quite the week for the Liverpool youngster in Welsh colours:

Although it's too early for Woodburn to be starting games for the Reds every week, you sense Klopp kept him at the club this season for a reason. According to Simon Jones of the MailOnline, Hannover 96 wanted to sign him on a temporary basis, but Liverpool were not willing to let him go.

Given Liverpool will be playing in the UEFA Champions League this season in addition to the three domestic competitions, Woodburn is likely to get opportunities. Late on in matches especially, as he showcased for Wales, he has the class to turn games in favour of his side.

Mark Ogden of ESPN believes he'll be pushing for a spot in the XI soon enough anyway:

A new contract is a big show of faith in the youngster, who is still in the infancy of his career.

Danny Ings Loan Rumours

Jan Kruger/Getty Images

According to Fanatik (h/t Eren Sarigul of Turkish Football), Liverpool forward Danny Ings has been offered to Fenerbahce on loan.

Representatives for the player have been in touch with the Super Lig side about a potential switch. The deadline for Turkish clubs to sign players is on Friday, September 8.

In the piece it's also noted that Fenerbahce have some concerns about the forward's injury record, having sat out almost the entirety of the previous two seasons with serious problems.

The move is one that would no doubt make sense for Ings, as it's tough to see where he fits into this Liverpool setup. As noted by journalist Dave O'Connell, he's not been included in the Reds' Champions League squad:

Ings joined Liverpool in the summer of 2015 and made a bright start under Brendan Rodgers. However, he was ruled out for the campaign early on, and the former Burnley man has fallen further down the pecking order as Klopp has restructured the Reds attack with the likes of Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah.

At this point, Ings should jump at the opportunity to join any team who can offer him regular first-team football. Convincing Fenerbahce to take a chance on him will be tough given the amount of football missed, though.