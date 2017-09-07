WWE Raw vs. SmackDown: Winner, Top Highlights and Botches for Week of September

1 of 4

The flagship show of WWE had the unenviable task of trying to garner viewers on a holiday Monday night as it presented its Labor Day episode.

Headlined by a major steel cage main event, and featuring an Intercontinental Championship match between Jeff Hardy and The Miz, the show put its best foot forward and provided a quality broadcast for those who did tune in.

Braun

Braun Strowman continued his path of destruction on the road to No Mercy, defeating Big Show in a hard-hitting and harder-fought Steel Cage main event.

The battle, which culminated in The Monster Among Men planting The World's Largest Athlete with a running powerslam for the victory, was the latest chapter in Strowman's march toward a Universal Championship showdown with Brock Lesnar in Los Angeles.

The big man withstood bone-rattling offense from his larger opponent before flattening him. After the match, as if to put an exclamation point on things, he threw the future Hall of Famer through the side of the cage and stood triumphantly and dominantly to close out the broadcast.

The creative team continues to find ways to make Strowman even more of a beastly competitor than he has been presented over the last year. He routinely amazes with his feats of strength and brings unrivaled intensity to every performance.

There is a reason he has gotten over with audiences and a lot of that has to do with his approach to the material given to him. As long as he can continue to build momentum for himself, it is highly unlikely the September 24 showdown with Lesnar will be his last in that position.

Roman Reigns and John Cena's Verbal Spat, Take 2

The rivalry between John Cena and Roman Reigns wrote another chapter this week as Reigns followed up Cena's victory over Jason Jordan in the night's opening contest by engaging in a verbal confrontation.

The two hurled insults and continued to build anticipation for their epic encounter at No Mercy, taking both professional and personal digs ahead of their WrestleMania-quality main event.

As was the case when Cena battled The Rock at WrestleMania 28, the Superstars are showing there is no need for them to become physical before September 24 because fans will eagerly invest in their program based on the war of words alone.

And the show is benefiting from it, avoiding the tired booking tropes of "partners who hate each other" and miscommunication spots leading to all-out brawls.

Role Reversal

When general manager Kurt Angle announced Nia Jax would team with Emma to battle Raw women's champion Alexa Bliss and Sasha Banks, two teammates with a bitter dislike for each other, many expected the latter duo to play the babyface role as Jax and Emma cheated, scratched and clawed for the chance to challenge for championship gold at No Mercy.

Instead, it was Jax and Emma who portrayed the heroines, fighting from underneath a concentrated effort by Banks and Bliss to score the victory.

Jax, in particular, looked like a star as she bowled over her opponents, only for Emma to make a tag and steal the glory via pinfall.

The change of pace was appreciated and led to a more interesting dynamic than Banks and Bliss putting aside their differences to conquer the bad gals would have.