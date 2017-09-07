Chelsea Transfer News: Diego Costa Set for Fenerbahce Medical Ahead of Loan Move

David Ramos/Getty Images

Diego Costa will reportedly have a medical at Fenerbahce on Thursday ahead of a loan move from Chelsea.

According to Turkish outlet Hurriyet (h/t Nihat Emre Koclaasan of Sport Witness), Costa is expected to arrive in Istanbul imminently, where he will undergo a medical, and Fenerbahce will cover a "large percentage" of his wages.

Milliyet (h/t Koclaasan) added Costa's agent Ricardo Cardoso has been in Turkey for the last three days, with Fener hoping to secure him for a season-long move, though a loan until January also appears to be an option, according to Onur Tugrul of NTVSpor.

The latter would likely be preferred by both Costa and Chelsea, as it is the most expedient way of permanently getting him off the books at Stamford Bridge and allow the striker to return to his preferred destination, Atletico Madrid.

Goal's Nizaar Kinsella gave an update on Costa's situation after the transfer window closed:

There appears to be no way back for the Spain international at Stamford Bridge, which became even clearer when the Blues did not name him in their UEFA Champions League squad for the season, per Goal UK:

He would make an outstanding addition to Fenerbahce's side, though, even if just for the first half of the season.

Robin van Persie is now 34, while 32-year-old Roberto Soldado has not been especially prolific since leaving Valencia in 2013.

Costa is a cut above the majority of players in the Turkish Super Lig, and he has put down some impressive numbers during his time in England, per Squawka Football:

Against the lower calibre of defences he'd be up against, he could run riot there and would go a long way to helping the club close the gap on Besiktas, who finished 13 points ahead of them last season.

It's apparent Costa will play little if any role at Chelsea between now and January, so he should grab this opportunity with both hands.