Picking USA's 2018 World Cup Squad After Latest Qualifiers

Shaun Clark/Getty Images

The United States men's national team sat on shaky ground over the last week as their CONCACAF World Cup qualifying adventure took a few unexpected twists and turns.

However, the USMNT are still on track to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup despite losing at home to Costa Rica and salvaging a late draw in Honduras.

As long as they beat Panama and take a point from Trinidad and Tobago, the USMNT should secure the third and final automatic qualifying spot out of CONCACAF.

During the last week and July's Gold Cup, the roster for Russia has started to take shape as the starters have tightened their grip on roster spots and some fringe players have impressed greatly.

Here's our latest projection for the USMNT's 2018 World Cup squad.

Goalkeepers

Tim Howard

No matter what you may think of Tim Howard, he is still the No. 1 goalkeeper on the USMNT depth chart, and it appears it will remain that way until Russia.

Mike Lawrie/Getty Images

Howard is the most reliable keeper in manager Bruce Arena's the stable at the moment, which may come as a surprise given the Colorado Rapids man is 38 years old.

The shot-stopper has recovered from his injury suffered earlier in the Hex, and as we've seen in past World Cups he has the ability to be the best player in the field if necessary.

Brad Guzan

Like it or not, option No. 2 in between the pipes is Brad Guzan. The 32-year-old recently moved back to Major League Soccer with Atlanta United and has been a starter for Arena when he rotates the squad.

Although he's been around for quite some time, Guzan is still seen as the natural replacement for Howard when he presumably departs the international game after Russia.

Part of the reason for Howard and Guzan remaining one and two is the failure of some of the young goalkeepers to develop to their full potential. Once seen as a hot spot for the American talent pool, there's concern about who will follow Howard and Guzan as the third netminder in Russia.

Jesse Gonzalez

With players like Sean Johnson and Bill Hamid failing to take hold of the No. 3 spot, 22-year-old Jesse Gonzalez may be the best option to bring to Russia to gain experience.

The FC Dallas netminder filed for a one-time switch from Mexico in the summer, and he has all the potential in the world to develop into the next American goalkeeping star.

However, most we know about Gonzalez is in the potential department right now. He's still young for a goalkeeper, and although he starts in MLS, he still needs to be battle tested on the international stage.

Just Missed the Cut: Nick Rimando, Ethan Horvath

Full-Backs

DeAndre Yedlin

Just like it has been for the past few years, full-back is an area of concern on the USMNT depth chart. If healthy, DeAndre Yedlin is a shoo-in at right-back in the starting lineup.

Shaun Clark/Getty Images

However, Yedlin has been nagged by injuries over the past year and he missed the recent pair of CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers due to a knock he picked up at Newcastle United.

One of the breakout stars for the USMNT back in Brazil, Yedlin has another chance to impress the international community in Russia. But the Americans better hope he stays healthy.

Jorge Villafana

The same can be said about Villafana, as he has emerged as the first-team left-back for the time being. As long as he stays healthy, the former Portland Timbers player should slot into Arena's first XI in Russia.

Villafana has broken into the picture over the last year, and he's taken full advantage of the opening at left-back that no one, not even DaMarcus Beasley, could solidify in years past.

But just like right-back, left-back has a depth issue, and if Villafana goes down, it could be rough sailing for the USMNT, just like in Tuesday's trip to Honduras.

Greg Garza

At this point in his career, Beasley might end up being too much of a liability at full-back against some of the world's best, which means a younger face must take over beneath Yedlin and Villafana.

Enter Atlanta United left-back Greg Garza, who right now holds a slim edge over Justin Morrow, Eric Lichaj and Graham Zusi as the reserve full-back. He may not be receiving consistent call-ups like the other three, but Garza has a skill set on the wing that can be trusted.

Just Missed the Cut: Justin Morrow, DaMarcus Beasley, Eric Lichaj

Center Backs

John Brooks

One of the first names on the roster for Russia should be John Brooks, as long as he's fit for June. While it seems like a similar theme at the moment for the USMNT defence, Brooks is out for three months after suffering an injury early into his Wolfsburg career.

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Brooks has shown over the last two years that he is the top defender in the talent pool, and he's one of the brightest young players the USMNT have.

One of the biggest problems Arena will have to solve before Russia is who partners Brooks and what formation the 24-year-old anchors, whether it be a traditional four-man system or a three-at-the-back look.

Geoff Cameron

Not only does Geoff Cameron appear to be the second center back on the depth chart at the moment, but he is also the second-choice right-back and potential fill-in for Michael Bradley if something catastrophic happens.

As one of the most versatile players in the talent pool, Cameron is a lock to make the squad for Russia, even if another center back vaults over him in the next nine months.

Cameron has developed some chemistry with Brooks in the last year, and he's comfortable in most systems, which makes him a reliable option as well in defense.

Omar Gonzalez

Despite his error on the Honduras goal on Tuesday, Omar Gonzalez is still looking at a trip to Russia based on his body of work and familiarity with Arena.

If Arena opts to utilize a three-man back line, Gonzalez will be in contention for a starting spot. Arena's formation of choice hasn't been determined yet, but there are grumblings he could switch to a 3-5-2.

Matt Besler

Matt Besler has quietly put himself in a good position to make the Russia squad. Although his name hasn't come up much in the roster discussion, the Sporting Kansas City man is still a reliable option at the back.

Besler isn't the best option to start with Brooks and Cameron clearly ahead of him, but he fills the role of backup center back well with his experience.

Just Missed the Cut: Matt Hedges, Tim Ream

Midfielders

Michael Bradley

Michael Bradley is one of a handful of players that the USMNT can ill afford to lose to injury or suspension in 2018.

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

Despite his critics in the fan base, Bradley is still one of the top three players the USMNT have to offer, and he's enjoying a solid club campaign with Toronto FC.

Bradley is the glue that holds the American lineup together, and dreaming of life without him is troublesome.

Kellyn Acosta

The heir apparent to Bradley in defensive midfield should already have a spot on the plane to Russia despite a shaky July at the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Kellyn Acosta has shown enough during 2017 to prove to Arena he can be trusted as either a starter next to Bradley or as someone off the bench in crunch time. He also possesses some of the best set-piece ability in the entire talent pool.

Christian Pulisic

Christian Pulisic is already becoming a star in America, but he is expected to be a household name by the time June rolls out.

Arguably the best talent the USMNT have ever seen, Pulisic has the game-changing talent that only few before like Landon Donovan possessed.

Pulisic is the leader of the next generation of American soccer, and you'll see his face plastered on every billboard promoting the World Cup next spring.

Darlington Nagbe

The one knock on Darlington Nagbe is that he still needs to be more selfish in the final third on the ball.

The humble Portland Timbers playmaker is still adjusting to that quality, one that Arena has voiced on countless occasions he wants to see more of.

If Nagbe develops into the international playmaker so many American fans want him to be, he could be a part of a dangerous midfield of attacking options led by Pulisic.

Fabian Johnson

Versatility is a major factor when selecting a World Cup roster, and Fabian Johnson has plenty of that.

Often used at full-back by Jurgen Klinsmann, the Borussia Monchengladbach player is now a winger full-time for the USMNT, but he can be called back into defense if needed.

Johnson has separated himself from the pack on the wing depth chart with his experience and his two-way abilities.

Paul Arriola

No player improved his stock more this summer than Paul Arriola.

The 22-year-old isn't a polished product yet, but the potential to be an underrated playmaker in midfield is there. Arriola has one of the best work rates in the talent pool, and he displayed that during the Gold Cup and in recent Hex matches.

The goal for Arriola over the next nine months is to fine-tune his game so that when June calls he's a player Arena can trust in a variety of roles.

Sacha Kljestan

This is where it starts to get a little dodgy. One of the biggest needs at the moment is a central playmaker with Pulisic and Nagbe employed out wide.

Enter Sacha Kljestan, who is on the outside looking in at the USMNT roster. The 31-year-old has thrived since coming back to MLS with the New York Red Bulls, and he could be a valuable option in either the starting XI or coming off the bench to provide a change of pace in Russia.

Alejandro Bedoya

No one has done anything to beat out Alejandro Bedoya for the final midfield roster spot as of this time.

Bedoya is a player Arena respects a ton because of his work rate and ability to get stuck in less-than-ideal-situations on the field. Every team needs someone to do the dirty work and Bedoya is that guy in this squad.

Just Missed the Cut: Kelyn Rowe, Gyasi Zardes. Dax McCarty, Cristian Roldan

Forwards

Jozy Altidore

You'll hear this a lot in the coming months, but it's hard to believe Jozy Altidore is only 27.

Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images

The Toronto FC forward has been around forever, it seems, but he still hasn't had a chance to shine on the world's biggest stage because of injuries throughout his career.

Russia seems to be the perfect stage for Altidore to finally break through in that regard and the USMNT forward line.

Clint Dempsey

The role of Clint Dempsey has changed over the last year, but the fact that he's even playing after his irregular heartbeat issue is a blessing in itself.

Dempsey started on Tuesday against Honduras, but he seems fit for a super-sub role in Russia given his age and the talent around him on the forward depth chart.

Bobby Wood

Bobby Wood has one of the biggest rises from squad player to starter during this World Cup cycle. Once treading water in Germany, Wood is now a feared scorer in the Bundesliga and a solid backup option to Altidore for the USMNT.

Wood will serve in a variety of roles depending on the tactical approach to each contest. The need for Wood in the starting lineup is also lessened by the playmaking ability in the midfield group.

Whichever role he finds himself in come next summer, Wood will be tasked with providing support to the stars in the lineup, and he could work himself into a big-money move next summer.

Jordan Morris

It looks like Jordan Morris has won the battle with Dom Dwyer for the fourth forward spot.

Morris was chosen over Dwyer after both had successful Gold Cups, and he earned himself a start in the draw with Honduras on Tuesday.

The Seattle Sounders man has the work rate and skill set Arena loves to employ, and it will take a lot to remove him from the traveling party to Russia at this point in time.

Dom Dwyer

The 23rd roster spot could go down to the final month, and it might not even be a forward depending on what Arena thinks he needs.

But with the versatility of Cameron and Johnson as well as Acosta to fill in depth at full-back, taking a fifth forward to Russia seems optimal right now, and Dwyer is the man for the job nine months out from the World Cup.

Dwyer impressed during his time at the Gold Cup, and he brings a unique physical skill set that could wreak havoc on opposing defense late in game.

Just Missed the Cut: Juan Agudelo