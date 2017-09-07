Diamondbacks Set Franchise Record with 13th Straight Win

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Arizona Diamondbacks are hitting their stride as the 2017 season and playoff chase enters the stretch run.

Arizona defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday 3-1 to clinch its 13th straight victory. The team announced it was a franchise record on its Twitter page:

It is a testament to Los Angeles' early dominance in the National League West that a 13-game winning streak and three straight head-to-head victories for the Diamondbacks moved the division lead to a still head-turning 10.5 games. However, Arizona appears destined for a postseason spot with a 7.5-game lead over the Colorado Rockies for the top wild-card position.

The Dodgers actually took the initial lead in Wednesday's contest off Cody Bellinger's RBI groundout in the first inning, but Arizona's pitching dominated the rest of the way.

Starter Taijuan Walker allowed a mere four hits in six innings, while the bullpen combination of Jorge De La Rosa, Archie Bradley and Fernando Rodney threw three shutout innings to finish the game with Rodney earning his 36th save of the season.

Walker even helped himself at the dish, tying the game in the second with an RBI double. Adam Rosales provided the most important hit with a tie-breaking RBI double in the seventh, and Luis Avilan hit Daniel Descalo with a pitch when the bases were loaded to give Arizona an insurance run.

Arizona will turn its attention toward a seven-game home stand against the San Diego Padres and Rockies following its sweep of the Dodgers. A perfect home stand would mean 20 straight wins, but the Diamondbacks would likely settle for a couple of series wins as they pursue a wild-card berth.