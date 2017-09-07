College Football Rankings 2017: Records for Top 25 Teams and Week 2 Standings

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

College football isn't stepping aside to make way for the NFL during pro football's opening weekend. Instead, the 2017 NCAA schedule is ramping up to 11, with a hefty helping of rematches from last year's early-season slate.

The non-conference series will take center stage on Saturday. Ohio State and Oklahoma will once again battle for Midwestern supremacy, this time on the Buckeyes' home turf. Auburn is out for revenge against Clemson, but it will have to brave the defending champions' digs in Death Valley to do so. In all likelihood, Penn State can't wait for another shot at Pitt, especially now that the Panthers are coming to Happy Valley.

And, with any luck, TCU and Arkansas will need two overtimes to settle their differences in Fayetteville, just as they did last year in Corpus Christi, Texas, during a 41-38 Razorbacks win.

Just be sure to save room for the biggest conference showdown of the week, when Stanford treks down to Los Angeles to take on USC. The Cardinal have trumped the Trojans three times in a row and eight of their last 11, including a 27-10 victory up north last September.

All of that action portends a shakeup of some sort in next week's rankings. Before that happens, here's a recap of where things stand heading into Week 2, according to the Associated Press.

AP Top 25 Poll, Week 2

Alabama (60 first-place votes), 1-0, 1524 points Ohio State (1), 1-0, 1445 points Clemson, 1-0, 1317 points Penn State, 1-0, 1303 points Oklahoma, 1-0, 1253 points USC, 1-0, 1224 points Washington, 1-0, 1083 points Michigan, 1-0, 1051 points Wisconsin, 1-0, 979 points Florida State, 0-1, 976 points Oklahoma State, 1-0, 950 points LSU, 1-0, 898 points Auburn, 1-0, 873 points Stanford, 1-0, 772 points Georgia, 1-0, 685 points Miami (FL), 1-0, 537 points Louisville, 1-0, 529 points Virginia Tech, 1-0, 490 points Kansas State, 1-0, 398 points Washington State, 1-0, 216 points South Florida, 2-0, 207 points Florida, 0-1, 164 points TCU, 1-0, 154 points Notre Dame, 1-0, 141 points Tennessee, 1-0, 124 points

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

All 25 ranked teams will be in action this weekend, with four matchups featuring poll-anchored pairs. The best of the bunch looks to be a star-studded showdown in Columbus, Ohio, between No. 5 Oklahoma and No. 2 Ohio State.

These College Football Playoff contenders each feature a Heisman Trophy contender at quarterback. OU's Baker Mayfield finished third in the voting last season, behind Louisville's Lamar Jackson and Clemson's Deshaun Watson, after throwing for 3,965 yards and 40 touchdowns while guiding the Sooners to an 11-2 record and the Big 12 title.

Now a senior, Mayfield's latest run at college football's most coveted award is off to a sizzling start. He completed 19-of-20 passes—including 16 straight to start—for 329 yards and three touchdowns in one half to lead Oklahoma to a 56-7 stomping of UTEP over Labor Day weekend.

"I need to complete it," Mayfield said, per the Associated Press. "We've got a long way to go. We had guys open today."



The Sooners can't expect such smooth sailing at the Horseshoe on Saturday. When Oklahoma hosted Ohio State in Norman last September, Mayfield connected on just over half (17-of-32) of his pass attempts, with as many interceptions (two) as touchdowns.

No longer will Joe Mixon be around to serve as Mayfield's safety valve in the backfield. Instead, Mixon will be busy preparing for his potential pro debut with the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday while the Sooners turn to Abdul Adams, Rodney Sutton and Marcelias Sutton to carry the load on the ground.

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

The Buckeyes are breaking in some fresh backs of their own. Last week, freshman J.K. Dobbins danced his way to 205 total yards (181 rushing) during Ohio State's 49-21 walkover at Indiana. This week, he'll be joined in the stable by Mike Weber, who ran roughshod over OU as a freshman to the tune of 123 rushing yards.

Their job will be to control tempo on the ground so J.T. Barrett can torment the Sooners every which way. He torched Oklahoma with four touchdown passes in the previous matchup and will be coming off a standout performance of 365 total yards and four total touchdowns against the Hoosiers over college football's opening weekend.