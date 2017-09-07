Joe Panik Sets Giants Record for Most Hits in 3-Game Series vs. Rockies

Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

San Francisco Giants second baseman Joe Panik broke the franchise record for most hits in a three-game series during Wednesday night's 11-3 win over the Colorado Rockies, according to the team's official Twitter account.

Panik wrapped up his stay at Coors Field by churning out three singles and a pair of RBI doubles in six at-bats.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, Panik also tied former Boston Red Sox second baseman Jerry Remy as the only players in the live-ball era to tally 12 hits in a three-game series.

After mustering two hits in his first three September appearances, Panik broke out for three hits—including a solo home run—in Monday night's 4-3 loss.

He then upped the ante Tuesday night with four hits before churning out five in the Giants' lone win of the series on Wednesday.

To put that production in context, consider the following: Before heading to Colorado, Panik was slashing .267/.330/.400. Twelve hits later, that line is sitting at .285/.344/.427.

Panik's historic run won't do much good for a Giants team that's been mired in disappointment all year long. However, it will help illuminate the positive strides he's made at the plate after batting a woeful .239 in 2016.