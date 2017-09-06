Pablo Sandoval Sets San Francisco-Era Giants Record for Longest Hitless Streak

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

San Francisco Giants third baseman Pablo Sandoval joined the record books during Wednesday's game against the Colorado Rockies in a rather unfortunate way.

According to Andrew Baggarly of the Mercury News, Sandoval "now owns the longest hitless streak in Giants' San Francisco-era history" after he struck out. The strike out made him hitless in his last 38 at-bats.

Sandoval's strike out came when he pinch hit for pitcher Johnny Cueto in the sixth inning.

Baggarly noted Sandoval's 0-for-37 streak tied Johnnie LeMaster's 1984 record and was a mere nine away from the overall MLB record for a non-pitcher. Eugenio Velez owns the infamous mark.

On July 22, the Giants announced they had picked up Sandoval on a minor league contract after the Boston Red Sox designated him for assignment. He slashed a mere .212/.269/.354 with four home runs and 12 RBI in 32 games with Boston and was even worse in his first 28 games with the Giants, slashing .188/.248/.257 with one home run and four RBI.

The 31-year-old has not been able to replicate his dominance in his prime when he was a three-time World Series champion and two-time All-Star for the Giants. He was also the 2012 World Series MVP.

San Francisco brought him aboard as a former fan favorite in a season where it has largely been out of playoff contention. It's safe to say it hasn't worked out on the field as the team hoped.