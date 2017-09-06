Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. Oregon Ducks Odds, College Football Betting Pick

Nati Harnik/Associated Press

Nebraska is 5-2 straight up over its last seven road openers, and 7-1-1 against the spread over its last nine road openers. The Cornhuskers hit the road for the first time this season when they head West to take on what looks like a rejuvenated Oregon outfit Saturday afternoon in Eugene.

College football point spread: The Ducks opened as five-point favorites, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. Line updates and matchup report.

College football betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 30.7-29.7 Ducks (College football picks on every game)

Why the Nebraska Cornhuskers can cover the spread

Big Red opened its season with a 43-36 victory over a game Arkansas State last Saturday at Memorial Stadium. The Cornhuskers trailed the Red Wolves early 7-3, but grabbed the lead for good late in the first quarter and later had the spread covered as 14-point favorites at 41-26. Unfortunately, Nebraska gave up a touchdown with less than a minute to go to miss out on the cash, and nearly had to play overtime, surviving a couple of late passes into the end zone.

On the evening the Huskers put up 463 yards of offense, 225 on the ground and 238 through the air. Junior quarterback Tanner Lee, the transfer from Tulane who sat out last year, completed 19-of-32 passes for 238 yards and two touchdowns. Junior wide receiver Stanley Morgan grabbed five balls for 102 yards and one score, and sophomore running back Tre Bryant ran 31 times for 192 yards and another touchdown.

Nebraska also scored on a 99-yard kickoff return and recorded a safety. If the Huskers hadn't allowed a touchdown on a punt return and given up a safety of their own they might have covered.

Why the Oregon Ducks can cover the spread

Oregon opened the Willie Taggart era with a 77-21 spanking of Southern Utah (FCS), covering at -40. The Ducks took an early lead when Tony Brooks-James returned the opening kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown, pushed that advantage to 42-7 late in the first half, then won the second half 35-0 to ice down the cash.

On the night Oregon nearly doubled up the Thunderbirds in total yardage 703-365, piling up 348 yards on the ground and 355 through the air. Sophomore QB Justin Hebert hit on 17-of-21 throws for 281 yards and one touchdown, while running backs Royce Freeman and Kani Benoit combined for 257 yards and seven touchdowns on 30 carries.

Meanwhile the Ducks defense held Southern Utah to just 4-of-21 on third- and fourth-down conversions.

Smart pick

These teams met in Week 3 of last year, a 35-32 Nebraska victory in Lincoln, Nebraska. How much has changed since then? Nebraska is probably not the team it was that day, while Oregon is undoubtedly improved. The smart money on the Vegas odds in this spot rides the Ducks.

College football betting trends

The total has gone over in Nebraska's last three games.

Nebraska is 2-4-1 ATS in its last seven games against the Pac 12.

Oregon is 3-7 ATS in its last 10 games.

All college football odds and betting trends courtesy of Bleacher Report’s official odds partner, OddsShark. All quotes gathered firsthand unless otherwise noted. Check out Twitter for injury and line-movement updates and the OddsShark YouTube page for picks and analysis, or download the free odds tracker app.