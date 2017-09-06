Martellus Bennett Says He Cried Watching Brother Michael's Police Incident Video

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

Green Bay Packers tight end Martellus Bennett told reporters Wednesday he was brought to tears by the video of the incident between his brother, Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett, and police in Las Vegas.

"I didn't even know there was a video," Martellus said, per ESPN.com's Rob Demovsky. "I had to walk out of meetings because I broke down crying, just thinking about what could have happened, what could have been. It was just so close. You never know these days."

On Wednesday morning, Michael posted a statement on Twitter and said police in Las Vegas used excessive force when they detained him after responding to a report of gunshots in the area (warning: NSFW language):

TMZ Sports posted video of the incident (warning: NSFW language), which shows Michael exclaiming that he wasn't involved in the apparent shooting.

"I wasn't doing nothing man!" he says. "I was here with my friends! They told us to get out, everybody ran!"

Citing sources connected to the investigation, TMZ added "when cops responded to the club for a possible shooting, they ordered everyone to get down and not move so they could properly search and investigate."

Furthermore, TMZ reported "Bennett did not stay put—instead, he ran—and a cop outside the club stopped him and ordered him down to the ground at gunpoint."

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll have since voiced their support for Michael.

"I'm very proud of Michael and the way that he handled it," Martellus said, per Demovsky. "There's a lot of guys who told him not to say anything. It may be a distraction. You don't need to say anything. You're alive, you lived through it, why tell anyone your story? For me, I think that's the wrong way to go about it. I think his letter, it was eloquent. You had to empathize with the side of the story that he was telling, what happened to him."

Michael and the Seahawks will visit Martellus and the Packers on Sunday at Lambeau Field in Week 1 of the regular season.