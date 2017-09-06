Daniel Suarez Loses Subway Sponsorship After Handing out Dunkin' Donuts

Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images

Subway reportedly terminated its sponsorship agreement with NASCAR driver Daniel Suarez after he handed out Dunkin' Donuts to fans at a July event in New Hampshire.

"Due to circumstances beyond our control, Subway had to terminate its sponsorship of Daniel Suarez," the company said in a statement, according to the Los Angeles Times' George Diaz.

"That is nothing in my control and there's not a lot I can do about it," Suarez said, per NASCAR scribe Jeff Gluck.



ESPN.com's Bob Pockrass reported Subway terminated its relationship with all of Joe Gibbs Racing.

According to Motorsport.com's Lee Spencer, Gibbs said Sunday that Subway's decision to sever ties with JGR caught the team "completely by surprise."

"What we're going to do is try to work our way through this and hopefully we can reach an agreement here," Gibbs said.

Several current and former NASCAR drivers, including Dale Earnhardt Jr., expressed their displeasure with Subway in the aftermath of the split:

Suarez, 25, took over the No. 19 Toyota for JGR in advance of the 2017 season after Carl Edwards retired.

At the time, Subway announced it had agreed to sponsor Suarez for four races this year, including October's Alabama 500 at Talladega Superspeedway.

Suarez currently ranks 17th in the Monster Energy Cup playoff standings, with the final regular-season race scheduled for Saturday night at Richmond Raceway in Virginia.