Top Prospect Walker Buehler Called Up by Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers bolstered their pitching staff Wednesday with the addition of top prospect Walker Buehler.

The team announced they purchased his contract from the Triple-A Oklahoma City Dodgers:

Buehler is listed at No. 12 in MLB.com's prospect rankings and the highest-rated Dodgers player of the group.

Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times noted the National League West leaders are looking for bullpen arms "who will constitute the bridge to closer Kenley Jansen in the playoffs" and see this promotion as a tryout of sorts for the 23-year-old.

McCullough pointed out Buehler didn't even make his professional debut until 2016 after undergoing elbow ligament replacement surgery. He sports a 4.63 ERA in 23.1 innings for Oklahoma City this year.

"It's funny, in talking to him, he's very mindful of not trying to be too arrogant, but there's a confidence, a swagger about him," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said, per McCullough. "The stuff really plays, and he's had a lot of success. He's here because he's earned it."

Jim Callis of MLB.com provided a breakdown of the stuff Buehler brings to Los Angeles, noting his fastball can touch 99 miles per hour. He also features a curveball, slider, cutter and changeup, although Callis called the curve "a plus pitch with depth" and "his best secondary offering."

If he can use the arsenal of pitches effectively, he will make a Dodgers bullpen that is already second in MLB in bullpen ERA, per ESPN.com, even more dangerous heading into October.