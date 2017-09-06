    Top Prospect Walker Buehler Called Up by Dodgers

    Scott PolacekFeatured ColumnistSeptember 6, 2017

    OMAHA, NE - JUNE 24 Pitcher Walker Buehler #13 of the Vanderbilt Commodores delivers a pitch against the Virginia Cavaliers in the first inning during game three of the College World Series Championship Series on June 24, 2015 at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Nebraska. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)
    Peter Aiken/Getty Images

    The Los Angeles Dodgers bolstered their pitching staff Wednesday with the addition of top prospect Walker Buehler.

    The team announced they purchased his contract from the Triple-A Oklahoma City Dodgers:

    Buehler is listed at No. 12 in MLB.com's prospect rankings and the highest-rated Dodgers player of the group.

    Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times noted the National League West leaders are looking for bullpen arms "who will constitute the bridge to closer Kenley Jansen in the playoffs" and see this promotion as a tryout of sorts for the 23-year-old.

    McCullough pointed out Buehler didn't even make his professional debut until 2016 after undergoing elbow ligament replacement surgery. He sports a 4.63 ERA in 23.1 innings for Oklahoma City this year.

    "It's funny, in talking to him, he's very mindful of not trying to be too arrogant, but there's a confidence, a swagger about him," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said, per McCullough. "The stuff really plays, and he's had a lot of success. He's here because he's earned it."

    Jim Callis of MLB.com provided a breakdown of the stuff Buehler brings to Los Angeles, noting his fastball can touch 99 miles per hour. He also features a curveball, slider, cutter and changeup, although Callis called the curve "a plus pitch with depth" and "his best secondary offering."

    If he can use the arsenal of pitches effectively, he will make a Dodgers bullpen that is already second in MLB in bullpen ERA, per ESPN.com, even more dangerous heading into October.

    Related

      MLB logo
      MLB

      Sandoval Sets Giants Record for Longest Hitless Streak

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Indians Win 14th Straight on Carrasco's Complete Game

      chicagotribune.com
      via chicagotribune.com
      MLB logo
      MLB

      D-Backs' Innings Without Trailing Streak Ends at 97

      Bill Baer
      via HardballTalk
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Pedroia: Sign Stealing 'Part of the Game'

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report