Week 1 NFL Picks: Predictions and Advice for Opening-Season Vegas Odds

The Oakland Raiders had their season cut short a year ago. They were flying high in the AFC West and had a slight edge on the New England Patriots for the No. 1 seed in the conference.

However, when rising star quarterback Derek Carr broke his leg in Week 16, the Raiders' express train slowed to a crawl. They ended up losing the division to the Kansas City Chiefs, and while they made the playoff as a wild-card team, they were eliminated decisively by the Houston Texans.

The Raiders will try to write a different story this year. Carr is healthy again, and he has a proven winner in the backfield with Marshawn Lynch. He also has a pair of fine receivers in Amari Cooper and Michael Crabtree.

The Raiders should be able to make big plays on a consistent basis this year, and they get their first opportunity against Marcus Mariota and the Tennessee Titans.

The Titans are another team on the rise, and the belief is that they will go as far as Mariota can take them. He also suffered a broken fibula at the end of the season, but when he is healthy, he is clearly a dangerous quarterback.

He can get away from the rush, buy time for his receivers and make key plays with his arm or legs. He had an impressive 26-9 TD-interception ratio last year, and he also has a dangerous running back in DeMarco Murray who can take the pressure off of Mariota's shoulders.

While there are high hopes for rookie Corey Davis along with Rishard Matthews, the Titans don't have the proven talent at the WR position that the Raiders do.

Oakland is a 2.5-point favorite over the Titans in this game according to OddsShark, and look for the Raiders to come away with the season-opening road win and cover.

Matchup, Point Spread, Over-Under, Prediction

Kansas City at New England, NE -9, 48.5, New England/Over

Atlanta at Chicago, Atl. -7, 48, Atlanta/Under

Jacksonville at Houston, Hou. -5.5, 39.5, Houston/Under

Oakland at Tennessee, Tenn. -2.5, 50.5, Oakland/Over

New York Jets at Buffalo, Buff. -9.5, 40, NYJ*/Under

Baltimore at Cincinnati, Cin. -3, 42.5, Baltimore/Over

Pittsburgh at Cleveland, Pitt. -8, 47, Cleveland*/Under

Arizona at Detroit, Ariz. -1.5, 48, Detroit/Over

Philadelphia at Washington, Phil -1, 48, Philadelphia/Over

Indianapolis at Los Angeles Rams, Ind. -4, 41.5, Los Angeles/Under

Carolina at San Francisco, Car. -5.5, 47.5, San Francisco*/Under

Seattle at Green Bay, GB -3, 51, Green Bay/Over

New York Giants at Dallas, Dall. -4, 47.5, NYG/Over

New Orleans at Minnesota, Minn. -3.5, 48, New Orleans/Under

Los Angeles Chargers at Denver, Den. -3.5, 43.5, Los Angeles/Over

*Will cover the spread but fail to win

Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Redskins

The NFC East was the power division in the NFL in years gone by, and those halcyon days could be returning.

The Eagles were the fourth-place team in the division a year ago with a 7-9 record, but they did so with a rookie quarterback and a first-year coach. QB Carson Wentz and head coach Doug Pederson are joined at the hip, and the duo has a chance to put together a memorable season.

Wentz is a strong-armed quarterback who started from day one a year ago, and he was good enough in 2016 to believe that that the Eagles made the right choice when they selected him with the No. 2 pick in last year's draft. He threw 16 touchdown passes and showed excellent leadership and preparation, but he must improve his ball security after throwing 14 interceptions.

Former Patriot LeGarrette Blount will improve the toughness quotient on the team and gives the Eagles a battering ram of a running back who can consistently convert short-yardage situations into first downs and touchdowns.

Newcomer Alshon Jeffery can be a force at the WR spot as a result of his ability to win the battle for 50-50 balls, and tight end Zach Eritz is a big-time receiver who had 78 receptions a year ago.

The Redskins have the quarterback in Kirk Cousins who can allow them to reach elite status, although they don't seem to know it since the two sides have not come together on a long-term contract. Cousins has set the franchise record for yardage in consecutive seasons.

Rob Kelley may not be any better than an ordinary running back, which is not a surprise considering he came to the Redskins as an undrafted free agent. Kelley had 704 yards and six touchdowns a year ago.

Washington lost wide receiver DeSean Jackson to free agency and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but it has replaced him with former Cleveland wideout Terrelle Pryor, who may be a better all-around player. Explosive Jamison Crowder will also start at wide receiver, while tight end Jordan Reed is a powerful player at his position.

The Eagles are one-point favorites in this game, and we like them to leave Washington with the win and a narrow three-point victory thanks to the reliable field-goal kicking of Caleb Sturgis.

New Orleans Saints at Minnesota Vikings

The first Monday night game of the season features a Saints team with a seemingly ageless quarterback in Drew Brees and an opponent that is trying to reinvent itself on offense in the homestanding Vikings.

The calendar says that Brees is 38 years old, but he is still a relentless bomber who can string touchdowns together and make big plays when the Saints need them most. He threw for 5,209 yards and 37 touchdowns a year ago, and he has one of the game's best young receivers in Michael Thomas and a solid tight end in Coby Fleener.

The presence of Adrian Peterson could be a double-edged sword for the Saints. If he has anything left in the tank, he could have a sensational game against his former team in the opener, but his time may have passed since he had a poor year in 2016.

The Saints are 3.5-point underdogs to an opponent that struggled badly on offense last year and was particularly ineffective on the offensive line.

The Vikings believe they are much improved in that area, and that rookie Dalvin Cook and ex-Raider Latavius Murray will give them a winning running game. They are ordinary at the WR position with Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs, but Kyle Rudolph is a dependable tight end.

The Minnesota defense can be dominant for head coach Mike Zimmer, but if that group doesn't get help from the offense, it will wear down late in the game.

Look for the Saints to get the road win.