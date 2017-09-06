WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from September 6

WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from September 6September 6, 2017
NXT wrapped up a long-running rivalry Wednesday night as Kassius Ohno battled Hideo Itami in a No Disqualification match but it was the farewell of a beloved competitor that stole headlines and altered the course of the brand forever.
The longest-reigning champion in all of WWE handed over her title and waved goodbye to the fans who watched her dominate the industry for the better part of two years as Asuka stepped away from the brand that made her a star in the United States.
The war between Itami and Ohno headlined the broadcast while Lars Sullivan and Sonya DeVille continued to forge an unstoppable path in NXT.
Relive the events, matches and moments from Wednesday's show with this recap from the September 6 broadcast.
Cezar Bononi vs. Andrade Almas
Just over a month after Cezar Bononi stunned the NXT brand by upsetting a cocky, arrogant Andrade Almas, he would look to go 2-0 against the Mexican star to kick off this week's broadcast.
Almas overwhelmed Bononi, showing a meaner and nastier side of himself than he had in their previous encounter.
Zelina Vega sat in on commentary and as Almas obliterated his opponent, Vega screamed "finish him." Moments later, the charismatic villain delivered the hammerlock DDT for the pinfall victory.
Result
Andrade Almas defeated Cezar Bononi
Grade
B
Analysis
In his victory, Almas avenged his greatest humiliation and defeated the man who had no business beating him.
Almas has been reborn since aligning himself with Vega and the result is a compelling, charismatic villain that has the potential to become a force in NXT.
His only hurdle? Adam Cole, Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly at the top of the NXT heel roster.
Lars Sullivan in Action
Just two weeks after destroying No Way Jose before their scheduled match, Lars Sullivan looked to send a message to the NXT locker room as he battled three unknown competitors in a Handicap match. Confident in his ability, and fueled by rage, he demanded all three start in the ring with him.
He left each lying following a uranage/sidewalk slam variation and scored the impressive victory in short order.
After the match, he continued the beatdown until Jose hit the ring, making the save for the nameless victims.
He challenged Sullivan to prove how tough he is when he is facing him like a man.
Jose got a few good shots in on the mammoth competitor but Sullivan overwhelmed him and left him lying like every other man unfortunate enough to face him.
Result
Lars Sullivan defeated...some guys
Grade
B
Analysis
NXT has done a strong job of building Sullivan into a monster heel. He has obliterated anything and everyone in his path, never looking weak. He is a force of nature that has been protected thoroughly by creative.
Booking him against Jose, who would be his first credible opponent, is a smart choice that will ultimately allow Sullivan to gain momentum among fans.
Zeda vs. Sonya DeVille
Zeda fell in round one of the Mae Young Classic to Shayna Baszler and Wednesday night, she would be unfortunate enough to battle the unstoppable Sonya DeVille in singles competition.
DeVille dominated the action and tapped her out in short order with the triangle arm bar.
Result
Sonya DeVille defeated Zeda
Grade
C-
Analysis
NXT is doing a strong job of putting DeVille over as a beast of a competitor but it does not feel like she is any closer to accomplishing anything with the brand.
It took awhile for them to do something with Baron Corbin, who found himself in the same position, and when it finally did, he nearly suffered a setback.
DeVille cannot endure a setback. She is already behind several of the women in terms of acceptance and experience. Booking her without any clear direction will do more harm than good in the long run.
No Disqualification: Kassius Ohno vs. Hideo Itami
The months-long rivalry between Hideo Itami and Kassius Ohno culminated in a hard-hitting main event on this week's broadcast.
Ohno frustrated Itami early but the celebrated Japanese competitor, and former No. 1 contender, took control, sandwiching Ohno's head between his foot and the ring step and stomping it.
Ohno withstood the early onslaught and fought back, grounding Itami. He countered a GTS attempt and blasted him with a discus forearm that left his opponent stunned at ringside.
The fight spilled up the entrance ramp, then back into the squared circle where Itami caught Ohno with a dropkick into a steel chair and into the face of his rival.
Ohno overcame it and scored the pinfall victory, bringing the rivalry to a close and earning a much-needed win.
Result
Kassius Ohno defeated Hideo Itami
Grade
B-
Analysis
It is fitting that the conclusion to the feud between Kassius Ohno and Hideo Itami was as...meh as it was.
The feud featured hard-hitting action but the quality of the matches never really lived up to the promise of the program.
Both men really needed a win to maintain credibility but only Ohno walked away with his arm raised in victory.
Where either man heads next is not so clear. They are neither at the forefront of the company nor are the in the background. They are merely...there.
With the arrival of Adam Cole, Drew McIntyre, Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish, the likelihood they suddenly catapult to the top of the brand is unlikely.
Asuka's Goodbye
A historic reign that began just 24 hours before WrestleMania 32 in 2016 came to an end Wednesday night as Asuka relinquished the NXT Women's Championship and waved goodbye to the brand that made her a star in America.
Announcing her farewell to the fans, she vowed that, wherever she goes, NXT will come with her.
She shed tears as she embraced Ember Moon and outright cried as Triple H grabbed her in his arms and gave her a big hug. He raised her arm in triumph and the fans serenaded her with a chant of 'Asuka.'
Grade
A+
Analysis
This was the goodbye Asuka deserved. Her contributions to NXT were enormous. She carried the women's division on her back the moment she arrived. She somehow elevated women's wrestling in the wake of the departure of The Four Horsewomen, a fact few fans of Charlotte, Bayley, Sasha Banks and Becky Lynch want to admit.
She is a star as big as any other on the roster and a performer who brought legitimacy to the show and will be almost impossible to replace.
The pomp and circumstance of her goodbye was more-than deserved.