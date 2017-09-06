WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from September 6

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

NXT wrapped up a long-running rivalry Wednesday night as Kassius Ohno battled Hideo Itami in a No Disqualification match but it was the farewell of a beloved competitor that stole headlines and altered the course of the brand forever.

The longest-reigning champion in all of WWE handed over her title and waved goodbye to the fans who watched her dominate the industry for the better part of two years as Asuka stepped away from the brand that made her a star in the United States.

The war between Itami and Ohno headlined the broadcast while Lars Sullivan and Sonya DeVille continued to forge an unstoppable path in NXT.

Relive the events, matches and moments from Wednesday's show with this recap from the September 6 broadcast.