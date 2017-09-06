LVMPD Provide Details on Michael Bennett Incident After Mayweather-McGregor

Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

After Seattle Seahawks star Michael Bennett complained of an excessive use of force on the night of Aug. 26, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department explained its side of the story.

Michael-Shawn Duggar of the Seattle PI recapped the chain of events—as relayed by LVMPD Undersheriff Kevin McMahill—that led to Bennett being handcuffed face down on the sidewalk:

"Police responded to call of shots fired at Cromwell Casino. They arrived to, naturally, a huge scramble. They searched the place looking for shooter. They didn't have info on what shooter looked like. Found no shooter. Police saw Bennett, after initial sweep of casino, hiding behind gaming machine. Bennett ran outside. They chased because he ran. Bennett jumped a wall onto sidewalk. They caught Bennett outside. Detained him for 10 mins. Later ID'd. Released him."

Bennett initially shared his experiences in a Twitter post early Wednesday:

Bennett also hired civil rights attorney John Burris, who provided a press release about the player's account of the night, via Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

TMZ shared video of Bennett being handcuffed on the ground.

Per Jessamyn McIntyre of 710 ESPN Seattle, the police department announced that the officer in question did not activate his body camera that night.

McMahill couldn't explain why the camera wasn't on, but noted, "that'll be part of the investigation," per McIntyre.

McMahill noted the department has 126 videos of the incident to review, per Mike Shoro of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Bennett has already received support from his head coach Pete Carroll as well as NFL commissioner Roger Goodell following his announcement of the incident.