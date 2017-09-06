Seattle Seahawks vs. Green Bay Packers Odds, Analysis, NFL Betting Pick

Jeffrey Phelps/Associated Press

The Green Bay Packers will try to beat the Seattle Seahawks for an eighth straight time at Lambeau Field as small home favorites at the sportsbooks when they square off in Week 1 on Sunday. The Packers have won the past seven home meetings with the Seahawks, who have not won at Lambeau since 1999.

NFL point spread: The Packers opened as three-point favorites; the total was 50 early in the week, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

NFL betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 23.6-22.0 Seahawks (NFL picks on every game)

Why the Seahawks can cover the spread

Seattle is coming off an outstanding preseason that saw the team go 4-0 straight up and against the spread, totaling more points than any other in the NFL. While many might think the preseason does not matter, it is promising that the Seahawks played well both offensively and defensively heading into the regular-season opener.

They remain a great underdog play, with an incredible 19-6-1 mark ATS in their last 26 games in that situation, according to the OddsShark NFL Database. That alone is impressive.

Why the Packers can cover the spread

Green Bay would love nothing more than to get off to a fast start this season, something that did not happen a year ago. The Packers won three of their first four games but then lost five of six before making a late run with a six-game winning streak to capture their fifth NFC North title in six years.

The key for this team is staying healthy so that quarterback Aaron Rodgers does not have to do too much. Green Bay has also gone 6-0 SU and 5-1 ATS in its last six games after winning the previous game in a matchup.

Smart pick

The Packers have performed remarkably as home favorites of three points or more lately, going 23-6-1 SU and 17-11-2 ATS in their last 30 dating back to 2013. Last year, they were 6-2 SU and 5-2-1 ATS under that scenario, and this is a gigantic game for them right off the bat.

The winner of this matchup will put itself in position to win a tiebreaker for home-field advantage if both teams end up with the same record at the end of the regular season. That said, look for Green Bay to win and cover the spread on the Vegas odds.

NFL betting trends

The total has gone over in three of the Seahawks' last four games against the Packers.

The Seahawks are 0-4 ATS in their last four games on the road against the Packers.

The Seahawks are 19-6-1 ATS in their last 26 games as an underdog.

All NFL odds and betting trends courtesy of Bleacher Report's official odds partner, OddsShark.