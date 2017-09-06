Odell Beckham Jr. Pledges $100K, Asks for Hurricane Harvey Relief Donations

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has joined the Hurricane Harvey relief effort.

On Wednesday, he announced on his website he pledged $100,000 to Americares and Samaritan's Purse, both of which are providing emergency aid to those affected. Beckham also asked for help and shared a link where others can donate.

Beckham pointed to his own experience as a Hurricane Katrina survivor, saying, "I remember how I saw a great state and every other state come together and help take care of my friends, family and loved ones ... New Orleans is now stronger than ever, and Houston, will be too."

The Giants receiver listed a number of places in New York, New Jersey and Louisiana where donations can be dropped off as well.

Beckham is far from the only athlete who has donated to the relief efforts. Khadrice Rollins of Sports Illustrated listed a number of athletes who have participated, including J.J. Watt, Chris Paul, Ezekiel Elliott, Matt Carpenter and Stephen Curry, among many others.

Watt stands out after he announced more than $27 million has been raised since he started fundraising. The Houston Texans star has consistently provided videos and updates on his Twitter page as his efforts continue to surpass goals.