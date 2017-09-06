Ezekiel Elliott Focused at Practice During Suspension Appeal, Jason Garrett Says

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said Ezekiel Elliott was "focused" during practice sessions despite his ongoing appeal of his six-game suspension.

"He seems very focused, locked in on meetings, the walkthrough," Garrett told reporters Wednesday. "We'll have a good practice today. He's done an excellent job in his preparation."

Elliott, 22, appeared in court Tuesday as part of the federal appeals process of his suspension related to allegations of domestic violence. He has practiced with the first team throughout the preseason and will play in Week 1 regardless of the ruling a U.S. District Court judge makes Friday on his injunction to get a stay of the ban.

Arbitrator Harold Henderson upheld the suspension after hearing Elliott's appeal last week. The second-year back, who led the NFL in rushing last season, has not spoken to the media since the hearing.

"He was not able to be at the walkthrough that we had at the end of the day [Tuesday], but he's really been at everything else," Garrett said. "Last week when he went up to New York prior to the Houston game that we were supposed to play, he missed those day, but other than that he's been here and doing everything we've asked him to do."

If the district judge grants Elliott a stay of the suspension, he will be eligible to play pending his federal appeal. He'll begin serving his suspension Monday if the stay is not granted and will likely look for an expedited hearing to avoid missing the full six games.

The NFL has maintained it found evidence that Elliott abused his ex-girlfriend on multiple occasions in 2016.