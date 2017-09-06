World Cup Qualifier to Be Replayed After Ref Issued Lifetime Ban

STRINGER/Getty Images

The Bureau for the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers have ruled South Africa and Senegal must replay their qualification match after the referee was handed a lifetime ban.

According to FIFA.com, referee Joseph Lamptey officiated the game in November 2016 but has been permanently banned for "match manipulation."

FIFA's statement read:

"This decision follows the confirmation of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to uphold the lifetime ban of match referee, Jospeh Lamptey, for match manipulation, the ruling imposed by the FIFA Disciplinary and Appeal Committees. The match will be replayed within the November 2017 international window, with the exact date to be confirmed in due course."

Per BBC Sport, the decision comes after South Africa recorded a 2-1 win in the original match, with Lamptey awarding a penalty for a handball by Senegal's Kalidou Koulibaly. However, replays showed the ball had struck his knee.

Lamptey also served as an official at the Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.