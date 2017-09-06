    Eli Manning Expected to Eclipse 50,000 Passing Yards in 2017

    Bleacher Report MilestonesB/R StaffSeptember 6, 2017

    CLEVELAND, OH - AUGUST 21: Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants looks to pass during a preseason game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 21, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
    Joe Robbins/Getty Images

    New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning, currently sitting at 48,214 career passing yards, will likely eclipse the 50,000 mark during the upcoming 2017 season, per NFL Communications.

    Manning has surpassed the 4,000 passing-yard mark in each of the past three seasons and would reach 52,214 yards if he does so again this season. Assuming he stays healthy and accomplishes the feat, he would pass both Warren Moon (49,325) and John Elway (51,475) and move into sixth on the all-time list.

    Despite throwing for 4,027 yards last year, it wasn't a particularly great campaign for the 13-year veteran. He threw 26 touchdowns and 16 interceptions and struggled to get the ball downfield, averaging just 6.7 yards per attempt, his lowest mark since 2007 (6.3).

    The Giants made moves over the summer to improve Manning's situation, however. In addition to Odell Beckham Jr., Manning will now have the likes of Brandon Marshall and rookie tight end Evan Engram—who ran a 4.42 40-yard dash at the combine, per NFL.com—to target. Second-year receiver Sterling Shephard also figures to make strides in his game.

    With the Giants rolling out a new-look and seemingly improved offense, Manning appears primed for a bounce-back campaign in 2017. He's also been a staple of health throughout his tenure, having played all 16 games in every season besides his rookie year. Unless that changes this year, he should surpass the historic 50,000-yard mark.

