Elias Samson and the Stars Who Have Been Better on WWE's Main Roster Than in NXT

Credit: WWE.com

It's fairly common for wrestlers from NXT to arrive on the WWE main roster and not only feel less special but also fail to meet the lofty expectations of fans following their remarkable run down in a developmental. A number of factors can contribute to that.

First of all, NXT caters to a much smaller audience, and in an intimate atmosphere like Full Sail University, virtually anyone can get over. Additionally, NXT's weekly television show is one hour long, so it's almost impossible for up-and-coming athletes to be overexposed.

Stars such as Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens and Charlotte Flair have been able to achieve and maintain success on Raw and SmackDown Live, but by and large, the track record for NXT alumni reaching their full potential upon being promoted to the grand stage is not great, to say the least.

Not everyone who graduated from NXT had a championship run on the black-and-yellow brand. In fact, there have been those who fans didn't have high hopes for when they left NXT yet ultimately amounted to more than anyone thought they could.

Look no further than Elias Samson as a prime example of someone who wasn't a top prospect in NXT and has so far been a notable player on Raw thanks to smart booking and consistent character work. He, along with these six other individuals, flew under the NXT radar before breaking the glass ceiling once they arrived on the main roster.