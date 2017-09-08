Leicester City vs. Chelsea: Team News, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Chris Brunskill Ltd/Getty Images

Reigning Premier League champions Chelsea take on former champions Leicester City on Saturday, as the domestic season resumes following the international break.

The match also takes place following the deadline-day departure of Danny Drinkwater, who left the Foxes for Stamford Bridge in a deal worth for £35 million, per BBC Sport.

Chelsea go into the game having responded well to their shock home defeat to Burnley on the opening day of the new season.

Since then, manager Antonio Conte's side have beaten Tottenham Hotspur and Everton, while Leicester have lost to Manchester United and Arsenal but did beat Brighton & Hove Albion in their last home game.

Date: Saturday, September 9

Time: 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET

Venue: King Power Stadium, Leicester

Live Stream: NBC Sports Gold (U.S.)

Team News

Eden Hazard made his comeback from injury in midweek, starting for Belgium against Gibraltar, but Conte may opt to keep him on the bench.

Per Simon Johnson of the Evening Standard, the Italian is wary of rushing Hazard back, particularly with games against Arsenal and Manchester City to come later this month.

MB Media/Getty Images

Drinkwater may also not play a part, having yet to feature this season due to a thigh injury, per Rob Tanner at the Leicester Mercury.

Elsewhere, Gary Cahill remains suspended, as he completes a three-match ban for his red card against Burnley, per Vaishali Bhardwaj at the Evening Standard.

Leicester will be unable to field Adrien Silva, despite having agreed a £22 million deal with Sporting CP after they missed registering the midfielder by 14 seconds, per Steve Crossman at BBC Sport.

Aleksandar Dragovic, who has joined from Bayer Leverkusen, is available and could debut for the Foxes.

Preview

Leicester were comfortably beaten by Manchester United at Old Trafford last time out, and they will need to improve if they are to take anything from Chelsea on Saturday.

The departure of Drinkwater will be a blow, with the midfielder's influence over the team illustrated by Opta:

Leicester can take heart from their opening-day defeat at Arsenal, where they scored three times and caused the Gunners problems, particularly with the pace of Jamie Vardy.

Chelsea put in an impressive display when they beat Everton 2-0 last time out, with summer signing Alvaro Morata starting to show his worth to the club, as shown by WhoScored.com:

Morata also scored in midweek for Spain, and so Chelsea will head to Leicester back on track after two good wins and with an in-form striker at the head of their attack.