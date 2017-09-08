    Stoke City vs. Manchester United: Team News, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

    SWANSEA, WALES - AUGUST 19: Romelu Lukaku of Manchester United celebrates scoring his sides second goal during the Premier League match between Swansea City and Manchester United at Liberty Stadium on August 19, 2017 in Swansea, Wales. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)
    Dan Mullan/Getty Images

    Manchester United return to Premier League action after the international break with a trip to the bet365 Stadium to take on Stoke City.

    Manager Jose Mourinho's men have made a perfect start to the season with wins over Leicester City, Swansea City and West Ham United and are yet to concede a goal.

    Stoke have had a more mixed start, with an opening-day defeat at Everton followed by a win over Arsenal and a 1-1 draw at West Bromwich Albion.

    Read on for a preview of Saturday's fixture, complete with the latest team news and viewing information.

                

    Date: Saturday, September 9

    Time: 5:30 p.m. BST/12:30 p.m. ET

    Venue: bet365 Stadium, Stoke

    Live Stream: BT SportNBC Sports Livefubo.tv

    TV Info: BT Sport 1 (UK only), NBC USA (U.S. only)

                  

    Team News

    Manchester United have no new injury concerns for the trip to Stoke, although the Red Devils do face FC Basel in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, so Mourinho may opt to rest some of his stars.

    Per Simon Peach for the Evening Standard, both Phil Jones and Eric Bailly will miss the European clash due to suspension and so could feature at the heart of the United defence on Saturday.

    MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - AUGUST 13: Phil Jones of Manchester United runs during the Premier League match between Manchester United and West Ham United at Old Trafford on August 13, 2017 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)
    Dan Istitene/Getty Images

    Stoke may be without former United midfielder Darren Fletcher after he withdrew from the Scotland squad with a knee injury, per The Scotsman

    However, the Potters could hand Kevin Wimmer a first start after he signed from Tottenham Hotspur for a fee of £18 million, per BBC Sport.

                    

    Preview

    Stoke have already upset Arsenal at home this season and will be hoping to do the same against the early Premier League leaders.

    Summer arrival Jese Rodriguez was the match-winner against the Gunners, and the threat he poses was neatly illustrated by WhoScored.com:

    United, meanwhile, boast the only 100 per cent record in the top flight, and in Romelu Lukaku they have their own striker who is in top form, as shown by the official Twitter account of the Champions League:

    Marcus Rashford, who scored for England in midweek, has also started the season brightly along with Henrikh Mkhitaryan, as noted by WhoScored.com:

    Football writer Liam Canning would like to see both players start behind Lukaku, with Anthony Martial also handed a place in the attack:

    Stoke's win over Arsenal will serve as a warning to United, but Mourinho's side look strong in defence and boast an in-form attack that will take some stopping on current form.

