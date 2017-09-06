Pacers Owner Won't Take Legal Action Against Lakers over Paul George Tampering

Ron Hoskins/Getty Images

The Indiana Pacers consider the situation surrounding Paul George finished after owner Herb Simon explained Wednesday that he won't take legal action against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Simon provided a statement denying any rumors about any legal response by the team, via Jeff Zillgitt of USA Today:

The Lakers were fined $500,000 by the NBA for tampering after it was discovered general manager Rob Pelinka was in contact with George's agent.

The Pacers initially filed the charges with the NBA against the Lakers, and specifically Magic Johnson, accusing the team of attempting to make a side agreement with the player while he was still a member of the Pacers, per Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne of ESPN.

After saying he agreed with the NBA's decision, however, Simon noted, "we want to put this issue behind us."

The Pacers have already moved on from George, trading the four-time All-Star to the Oklahoma City Thunder in June. Indiana received Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis in return, whom Simon referred to as "exceptional players" in his statement.

This move was arguably forced when George explained his intentions to leave when eligible for free agency in 2018, causing the Pacers to try to get some value in return while it was still possible.

While the 27-year-old forward could still potentially sign with Los Angeles next summer, anything that happens with him at this point is none of Indiana's concern.