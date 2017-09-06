Jose Ramirez Joins Rare Company with Historic 9-Game Offensive Stretch

Duane Burleson/Getty Images

Cleveland Indians infielder Jose Ramirez went 2-for-5 with two home runs during Tuesday's 9-4 victory over the Chicago White Sox. In doing so, he collected his 15th extra-base hit in nine games, becoming only one of three players to do so within one season, per the Elias Sports Bureau (via ESPN).

The other two players to achieve the feat are Mel Ott, who did so with the New York Giants in 1929, and Tony Oliva, who did so with the Minnesota Twins in 1969.

Over the nine-game stretch, which started on Aug. 27 against the Kansas City Royals, Ramirez is boasting an absurd 1.814 on-base-plus-slugging percentage. Breaking it down, he's collected seven homers, seven doubles and one triple.

Ramirez's recent outburst has also helped him climb up the total bases leaderboard, which he now leads with 296 heading into Wednesday's games. He's six bags ahead of the second-place man, Jose Altuve.

On the year, the first-time All-Star is slashing .311/.363/.568 with 25 homers, 69 RBI and 15 stolen bases. He finished 17th in American League Most Valuable Player voting last season, but he's putting together a better campaign this time around, giving him potential to crack the top 10.

Ramirez will try to keep his streak alive Wednesday when the Indians once again take on the White Sox. Reynaldo Lopez, who's 0-2 with a 6.06 ERA and 1.35 WHIP, is set to toe the rubber for Chicago.