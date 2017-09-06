    Chris Jericho: 'I Honestly Think The Rock Will Run for President'

    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistSeptember 6, 2017

    BERLIN, GERMANY - MAY 30: Dwayne Johnson is seen on stage at the 'Baywatch' Photo Call at Sony Centre on May 30, 2017 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)
    Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

    Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is currently busy conquering Hollywood as one of the world's biggest movie stars, but Chris Jericho believes the former WWE star will one day seek a move to the White House.  

    During an appearance on Wednesday's edition of the Rich Eisen Show, Jericho said he thinks the Rock will eventually run for president of the United States:

    Johnson first brought up the idea of running for president in a May interview with Caity Weaver of GQ.

    "I think that it's a real possibility," he said. 

    In July, a West Virginia man filed an official campaign committee called "Run the Rock 2020" with the Federal Election Commission on behalf of Johnson, according to Robin Eberhardt of The Hill.

    Johnson would have to forego a lucrative film and television career to venture into politics. He was ranked as the world's second-highest paid actor with an estimated total earnings of $65 million from June 1, 2016, through June 1, 2017, per Natalie Robehmed of Forbes.

    The next U.S. presidential election isn't until 2020, so Johnson has plenty of time before he must make an official decision on whether to run. 

    Related

      Pro Wrestling logo
      Pro Wrestling

      TNA Loses Its TV Deal in the UK

      Corey Jacobs
      via Wrestling News
      Pro Wrestling logo
      Pro Wrestling

      Twitter Reacts to Top Stars and Moments of Clash of Champions

      Erik Beaston
      via Bleacher Report
      Pro Wrestling logo
      Pro Wrestling

      Clash of Champions Highlights and Low Points

      Anthony Mango
      via Bleacher Report
      Pro Wrestling logo
      Pro Wrestling

      Biggest Stars of Clash of Champions

      Kevin Wong
      via Bleacher Report