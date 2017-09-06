Chris Jericho: 'I Honestly Think The Rock Will Run for President'

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is currently busy conquering Hollywood as one of the world's biggest movie stars, but Chris Jericho believes the former WWE star will one day seek a move to the White House.

During an appearance on Wednesday's edition of the Rich Eisen Show, Jericho said he thinks the Rock will eventually run for president of the United States:

Johnson first brought up the idea of running for president in a May interview with Caity Weaver of GQ.

"I think that it's a real possibility," he said.

In July, a West Virginia man filed an official campaign committee called "Run the Rock 2020" with the Federal Election Commission on behalf of Johnson, according to Robin Eberhardt of The Hill.



Johnson would have to forego a lucrative film and television career to venture into politics. He was ranked as the world's second-highest paid actor with an estimated total earnings of $65 million from June 1, 2016, through June 1, 2017, per Natalie Robehmed of Forbes.

The next U.S. presidential election isn't until 2020, so Johnson has plenty of time before he must make an official decision on whether to run.