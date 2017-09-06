    Pete Carroll Says Seahawks Support Michael Bennett, 'Anyone Facing Inequalities'

    Rob GoldbergFeatured ColumnistSeptember 6, 2017

    EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - FEBRUARY 02: Head Coach Pete Carroll of the Seattle Seahawks shakes the hand of Michael Bennett #72 as Bennett walks off the field against the Denver Broncos during Super Bowl XLVIII on February 2, 2014 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Seahawks won the game 43-8. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images)
    Focus On Sport/Getty Images

    Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll showed his support for Michael Bennett after the defensive end described recent alleged abuse by police officers Wednesday. 

    "We stand in support of [Michael Bennett] and anyone facing inequalities," Carroll said, per Andrew Siciliano of NFL Network.

    He added his extended thoughts on his personal account:

    Bennett posted a message on his Twitter account detailing a physical confrontation he had with Las Vegas police on Aug. 26:

    TMZ also provided video of the incident in Las Vegas which shows Bennett being handcuffed on the ground.

    The 31-year-old has been kneeling during the national anthem this preseason as a continuation of Colin Kaepernick's protest against police brutality and social injustice during last season.

    Kaepernick weighed in on the recent news from his Twitter account, saying what happened to Bennett was "disgusting and unjust."

    Carroll said in August that he personally believes "we should all stand" for the national anthem, but noted that "it’s easy for me to support [Bennett] in his issues," per Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk.

    Bennett is going into his fifth year with the Seahawks, earning a Pro Bowl selection in each of the last two seasons.

