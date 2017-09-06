Pete Carroll Says Seahawks Support Michael Bennett, 'Anyone Facing Inequalities'

Focus On Sport/Getty Images

Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll showed his support for Michael Bennett after the defensive end described recent alleged abuse by police officers Wednesday.

"We stand in support of [Michael Bennett] and anyone facing inequalities," Carroll said, per Andrew Siciliano of NFL Network.

He added his extended thoughts on his personal account:

Bennett posted a message on his Twitter account detailing a physical confrontation he had with Las Vegas police on Aug. 26:

TMZ also provided video of the incident in Las Vegas which shows Bennett being handcuffed on the ground.

The 31-year-old has been kneeling during the national anthem this preseason as a continuation of Colin Kaepernick's protest against police brutality and social injustice during last season.

Kaepernick weighed in on the recent news from his Twitter account, saying what happened to Bennett was "disgusting and unjust."

Carroll said in August that he personally believes "we should all stand" for the national anthem, but noted that "it’s easy for me to support [Bennett] in his issues," per Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk.

Bennett is going into his fifth year with the Seahawks, earning a Pro Bowl selection in each of the last two seasons.