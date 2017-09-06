James Jones Announces Retirement at Age 33; Will Join NFL Network

Mike McGinnis/Getty Images

Former Green Bay Packers receiver James Jones officially retired Wednesday, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The 33-year-old spent nine years in the NFL, most recently appearing in a game for the Packers in 2015.

In his personal release, he noted that he was offered a position with NFL Network, saying he will "take my talents into broadcasting."

Jones spent the first seven years of his career in Green Bay after being selected as a third-round pick in the 2007 draft. He joined the Oakland Raiders in 2014 and had a short stint with the New York Giants before returning to the Packers in 2015.

He was signed by the San Diego Chargers prior to the 2016 season but was released after less than a month.

The San Jose State product will now call it a career after totaling 433 catches, 5,861 receiving yards and 51 touchdowns, including a NFL-best 14 touchdowns in 2012. He also helped the Packers bring home a Super Bowl title after the 2010 season.

His durability was also impressive as he missed just eight of 144 possible regular-season games in his career.

Jones will now try to follow in the path of former teammates Greg Jennings and Charles Woodson into broadcasting, while providing additional help to his community.

"I am also looking forward to dedicating more of my time to my charitable organization, Love Jones 4 Kids, which provides much needed financial help to homeless shelters," he explained in the release. "In the end, I want to help others, enjoy my retirement and continue to be grateful for my blessings. And, to Never Think About Failure!"