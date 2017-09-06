Larry Fitzgerald Asks Defenders Not to Hit Low, Will Pay Fines, Says Glover Quin

Norm Hall/Getty Images

Detroit Lions defensive back Glover Quin said Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald makes on-field requests for opponents to tackle him high rather than hit his legs.

On Wednesday, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com passed along comments from Quin, who said the future Hall of Famer even offers to cover any financial penalty the defender may receive from the NFL as a result.

"He's big on don't hit him low, hit him high," Quin said. "He'll tell you on the field, like, 'Hey, bro, I'll pay your fine for you. Like, don't hit me in the legs.' He'll rather you hit him up high. Don't take his legs, because obviously you need your legs to run."

In 2015, Fitzgerald came to the defense of Seattle Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright after he was fined just over $23,000 by the NFL for a hit on the longtime Cardinals playmaker.

"It was too high," Wright said, per Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times. "I can admit to that."

Fitzgerald quickly responded on social media: "NFL stall my boy [K.J. Wright] out. It wasn't malicious. My neck and back are still sore though. Lol."

It's unclear whether the University of Pittsburgh product covered the linebacker's fine in that case.

Perhaps Fitzgerald's in-game emphasis on the placement of hits has played a role in his terrific durability. He's played in 202 of a possible 208 regular-season games since the since the Cardinals selected him with the third overall pick in the 2004 draft.

The 10-time Pro Bowl selection continues to perform at a high level, too. He led the NFL with 107 receptions last season to go along with 1,023 yards and six touchdowns.

He'll kick off his 14th pro season Sunday when the Cardinals travel to face the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.