    Odell Beckham Says He Wouldn't Count out Playing vs. Cowboys After Ankle Injury

    Rob GoldbergFeatured ColumnistSeptember 6, 2017

    CLEVELAND, OH - AUGUST 21: Odell Beckham Jr. #13 of the New York Giants looks on prior to a preseason game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 21, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
    Joe Robbins/Getty Images

    Odell Beckham Jr. has been trying to work his way back from a preseason ankle injury and he could still potentially play in Week 1. 

    When asked about whether he would suit up against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday night, he responded, "I wouldn't count it out yet," per Ralph Vacchiano of SNY.

    The New York Giants star ended his preseason early after suffering the injury in Week 2 against the Cleveland Browns.

    Jordan Raanan and Dan Graziano of ESPN reported in August that Beckham could miss "a week or two" of the regular season, and there has been plenty of uncertainty since.

    While he didn't officially practice with the team Wednesday, Beckham did participate in warmups and reportedly looked good, per ESPN's Adam Schefter:

    Giants coach Ben McAdoo noted it won't be up to him whether the receiver plays in Week 1 as he is still waiting on clearance from the medical staff, per Dianna Russini of ESPN.

    If Beckham is forced to miss time, Brandon Marshall should become a go-to option after overcoming his own preseason injury. He also missed the last two preseason games with a shoulder issue but is apparently back to full strength. Second-year player Sterling Shepard could also play a significant role in the offense.

    Still, New York will hope to have Beckham, who has three-time Pro Bowl selections in three years in the NFL, back in time to face the division rival.

