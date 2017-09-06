    Sporting President Calls West Ham's David Sullivan, David Gold 'Dildo Brothers'

    Gill ClarkFeatured Columnist ISeptember 6, 2017

    BURNLEY, ENGLAND - MAY 21: West Ham United owners David Sullivan and David Gold look on prior to the Premier League match between Burnley and West Ham United at Turf Moor on May 21, 2017 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Mark Robinson/Getty Images)
    Mark Robinson/Getty Images

    Sporting president Bruno de Carvalho has called West Ham owners David Sullivan and David Gold the "Dildo brothers" as a row between the two clubs threatens to escalate, per FourFourTwo.

    The two clubs have fallen out after a deadline day move for William Carvalho fell through with West Ham upset they did not have the time to complete the medical.

    Sporting subsequently hit back over the Hammers' claims, with Sporting director Nuno Saraiva posting a statement on his Facebook page, in which he accused Sullivan of lying, per Robert Summerscales of Mail Online. 

    LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 21: Co-owners of West Ham United David Gold and David Sullivan post for a picture at the stadium before the Premier League match between West Ham United and AFC Bournemouth at Olympic Stadium on August 21, 2016 in London, England.
    Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

    Club president Carvalho has added his own outspoken remarks on Sporting TV (via FourFourTwo) that may further anger the West Ham owners:

    "Where is it? Proof? Now [clubs have made] approaches, for sure. I’ve had them for almost the whole squad. West Ham supporters call Mr. David Sullivan and his brother the Dildo Brothers. These messengers, these offended virgins, the president of West Ham…we must tell the truth."

    Carvalho appears to be referring to Sullivan's business past as the 67-year-old amassed a fortune through the adult entertainment industry.

    Per Jack Pitt-Brooke at The Independent, the club do not plan to respond to Carvalho's comments:

    The row is unlikely to affect the mood surrounding the club at the moment. West Ham have started the season with three straight defeats.

