    US Open Tennis 2017 Results: Rafael Nadal Advances, Karolina Pliskova Upset

    Rob GoldbergFeatured ColumnistSeptember 6, 2017

    CoCo Vandeweghe, of the United States, celebrates after winning her match with Karolina Pliskova, of Czech Republic, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis tournament, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
    Adam Hunger/Associated Press

    The last spots in the U.S. Open semifinals were up for grabs Wednesday with the top players in the world moving one step closer to a Grand Slam title.

    The women's draw featured two American women trying to sweep the quarterfinals after Sloane Stephens and Venus Williams each won Tuesday. The biggest superstars in the men's draw, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, were both in action Wednesday looking for a chance to face each other.

    Here are the latest results from Day 10 in New York.

              

    Results/Upcoming Matches

    Men's Draw

    No. 1 Rafael Nadal def. Andrey Rublev, 6-1, 6-2, 6-2

    No. 3 Roger Federer vs. No. 24 Juan Martin del Potro

              

    Women's Draw

    No. 20 CoCo Vandeweghe def. No. 1 Karolina Pliskova, 7-6 (4), 6-3

    No. 15 Madison Keys vs. Kaia Kanepi

                   

    Day 10 Recap

    Spain's Rafael Nadal returns the ball to Russia's Andrey Rublev during their 2017 US Open Men's Singles Quarterfinal match at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York on September 6, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Jewel SAMAD (Photo credit
    JEWEL SAMAD/Getty Images

    The No. 1 seeds from each draw were on the court early, but one of them faced more resistance than we saw in the first few rounds of the tournament. 

    No. 1 Karolina Pliskova lost just one game in her Round 4 win over Jennifer Brady, but she couldn't win a single set in her quarterfinal loss to CoCo Vandeweghe.

    The No. 20 seed came through with the key points to win the tiebreaker in the first set before using two breaks to close things out in the second. ESPN captured the match-winning point:

    The American also upset No. 1 seed Angelique Kerber at the Australian Open on her way to the semifinals.

    Although she had five double-faults and 32 unforced errors with just 24 winners, Vandeweghe outdueled the best in the world for an impressive win.

    WTA Insider also noted what the win means for the rankings:

    Garbine Muguruza was No. 3 entering the week and lost to Petra Kvitova in the fourth round.

    Rafael Nadal had a lot more success in his match against unseeded Andrey Rublev.

    The youngster actually surprised with an early break, but Nadal dominated the first set from there by winning 16 of the last 19 points for a 6-1 win in 23 minutes. The U.S. Open account showed the end of the first set:

    The second set was more of the same as the No. 1 seed earned a relaxing 6-2 victory before closing things out with another 6-2 win in the third. It took one hour and 37 minutes to finish the full three-set victory.

    Nadal earned seven breaks in the match, winning 55 percent of receiving points while facing little resistance on his serve. 

    The 19-year-old Rublev had an outstanding tournament to this point, but he was completely overmatched Wednesday.

                    

    Thursday Schedule

    Women's Semifinals

    Venus Williams vs. Sloane Stephens (7 p.m. ET)

    CoCo Vandeweghe vs. Madison Keys or Kaia Kanepi (following first match)

    Related

      Tennis logo
      Tennis

      Nadal Advances to U.S. Open Semifinal

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report
      Tennis logo
      Tennis

      CoCo Refuses to Apologize for Her Game

      adicjoseph
      via For The Win
      Tennis logo
      Tennis

      Murray 'Most Likely' Out Rest of Season

      BBC Sport
      via BBC Sport
      Tennis logo
      Tennis

      Venus Williams Advances to US Open Semis

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report