US Open Tennis 2017 Results: Rafael Nadal Advances, Karolina Pliskova Upset

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

The last spots in the U.S. Open semifinals were up for grabs Wednesday with the top players in the world moving one step closer to a Grand Slam title.

The women's draw featured two American women trying to sweep the quarterfinals after Sloane Stephens and Venus Williams each won Tuesday. The biggest superstars in the men's draw, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, were both in action Wednesday looking for a chance to face each other.

Here are the latest results from Day 10 in New York.

Results/Upcoming Matches

Men's Draw

No. 1 Rafael Nadal def. Andrey Rublev, 6-1, 6-2, 6-2

No. 3 Roger Federer vs. No. 24 Juan Martin del Potro

Women's Draw

No. 20 CoCo Vandeweghe def. No. 1 Karolina Pliskova, 7-6 (4), 6-3

No. 15 Madison Keys vs. Kaia Kanepi

Day 10 Recap

JEWEL SAMAD/Getty Images

The No. 1 seeds from each draw were on the court early, but one of them faced more resistance than we saw in the first few rounds of the tournament.

No. 1 Karolina Pliskova lost just one game in her Round 4 win over Jennifer Brady, but she couldn't win a single set in her quarterfinal loss to CoCo Vandeweghe.

The No. 20 seed came through with the key points to win the tiebreaker in the first set before using two breaks to close things out in the second. ESPN captured the match-winning point:

The American also upset No. 1 seed Angelique Kerber at the Australian Open on her way to the semifinals.

Although she had five double-faults and 32 unforced errors with just 24 winners, Vandeweghe outdueled the best in the world for an impressive win.

WTA Insider also noted what the win means for the rankings:

Garbine Muguruza was No. 3 entering the week and lost to Petra Kvitova in the fourth round.

Rafael Nadal had a lot more success in his match against unseeded Andrey Rublev.

The youngster actually surprised with an early break, but Nadal dominated the first set from there by winning 16 of the last 19 points for a 6-1 win in 23 minutes. The U.S. Open account showed the end of the first set:

The second set was more of the same as the No. 1 seed earned a relaxing 6-2 victory before closing things out with another 6-2 win in the third. It took one hour and 37 minutes to finish the full three-set victory.

Nadal earned seven breaks in the match, winning 55 percent of receiving points while facing little resistance on his serve.

The 19-year-old Rublev had an outstanding tournament to this point, but he was completely overmatched Wednesday.

Thursday Schedule

Women's Semifinals

Venus Williams vs. Sloane Stephens (7 p.m. ET)

CoCo Vandeweghe vs. Madison Keys or Kaia Kanepi (following first match)