Kylian Mbappe Says Arsenal Was 'Real Option' for Him Before PSG Transfer

Kylian Mbappe has said joining Arsenal was a "real option" prior to his move to Paris Saint-Germain, which he explained "was the main option" after he was officially presented by the Ligue 1 side.

The striker has joined the club from Monaco but explained he met with Arsene Wenger before subsequently agreeing to join Unai Emery's side, per Jason Burt at the Telegraph.

Mbappe enjoyed a stunning season for Monaco last season, helping his side win the Ligue 1 title, and his contribution is neatly illustrated by Opta:

The striker's performances attracted interest from a number of clubs, including Real Madrid, and the 18-year-old has explained why he turned down a move to the Santiago Bernabeu, per Kaveh Solhekol at Sky Sports:

Arsenal were also reportedly interested in signing Mbappe and had an £87 million bid rejected by Monaco, per Burt.

Per John Cross at the Mirror, Wenger denied that Arsenal had made a bid and, in response to such reports, said that "people have a big imagination."

Per Burt, Mbappe has said he is a big admirer of Wenger and explained why he opted for PSG over Arsenal:

"Yes, I met with Arsene Wenger, who is a great coach. He has a great reputation here in France, he's well-respected and knows how to develop young players.

"This was a real option for me. But, of course, Paris Saint-Germain was the main option.

“We weighed up the advantages and disadvantages of all the clubs but my family told me it had to be my decision and one I needed to make.

"It also had to be a long-term decision. So it was up to me and I decided to come here in order to develop."

Mbappe has yet to make his debut for PSG but has already given another example of his talent during the international break with France, per Opta:

The teenager's explosive pace, strength and goalscoring ability makes him one of the most exciting young players in Europe, and it was no surprise to see a host of clubs interested in his services this summer.