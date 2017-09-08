Ranking New York Knicks' Young Prospects Ahead of 2017-18 NBA Season

0 of 6

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks never seem sure of what they have.

There's an NBA All-Star on the roster, but they've been trying to trade him for months. There's a future superstar rising through the ranks, but they've shopped him too. Their biggest free-agent signing was a player they traded away two years ago.

All of this speaks to organizational dysfunction, and one of the problems could stem from a lack of appreciation.

That's where we step in. With New York's roster mostly in shape ahead of the 2017-18 campaign, it's a good time to take stock of what's on hand.

Since the franchise has finally opted to take the inevitable rebuilding road, we have narrowed our focus to the prospects—defined here as players age 25 or younger with three seasons of NBA experience or less. Through statistical analysis and future projections, we have gained an appreciation of each budding baller's potential and ranked them accordingly.