US Open Tennis 2017: Wednesday Night Draw TV Schedule, Start Times and Picks

Madison Keys continues her U.S. Open campaign on Wednesday when she takes on qualifier Kaia Kanepi at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Wednesday's night session at Flushing Meadows, New York.

The 22-year-old American can expect great support from the New York crowd as she takes on Kanepi, who is into her second U.S. Open quarter-final having reached the last eight in 2010.

The pair kick off the evening's action at 7 p.m. ET/midnight BST and will be followed by the men's eagerly anticipated singles quarter-final between Roger Federer and Juan Martin del Potro.

All the action will be broadcast live on ESPN in the United States and Eurosport 1 and 2 in the UK, while a full schedule can be found on the tournament's official website.

Keys showed real determination to knock fourth seed Elina Svitolina out in the last round, coming from a set down in a late finish, as noted by Ben Rothenberg at the New York Times:

However, Keys will be used to going late into the night having made history last year, as noted by WTA Insider:

Yet endurance is also a quality that Kanepi has shown, having nearly quit the sport after suffering Epstein-Barr virus and plantar fasciitis, which caused her to miss almost two years, per David Kane at WTA Tennis.

Kanepi is currently ranked 418th in the world, according to the WTA, which makes Keys the favourite to progress, but her opponent has already shown she can cause an upset at the 2017 U.S. Open.

Following this clash will be the turn of Federer and Del Potro to play for a place in the last four, a repeat of the thrilling 2009 U.S. Open final when the Argentinian beat the Swiss in five sets.

Federer has already praised his opponent, and his forehead in particular, after he came back from two sets down in the last round to beat Dominic Thiem:

Meanwhile, the Swiss set up the meeting with a comfortable win over Philipp Kohlschreiber, which impressed tennis writer Jose Morgado:

Federer also played down concerns over a back injury, having taken a medical time-out against Kohlschreiber, per Rothenberg:

Del Potro also had fitness concerns in his last match having gone two sets down, and he was considering retiring, per BBC Sport:

The Argentinian’s epic five-setter will surely have taken something out of Del Potro, while Federer has been playing himself into the tournament after a slow start.

The Swiss was taken to five sets in his opening two rounds, but he has won his last two matches comfortably and, ominously for Del Potro, looks to be getting stronger as the tournament progresses.