    Isaiah Thomas Reportedly Searching for New Agent Ahead of 2018 Free Agency

    Tyler ConwayFeatured ColumnistSeptember 6, 2017

    LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 7: Isaiah Thomas #4 of the Boston Celtics sits next to Floyd Mayweather when the Milwaukee Bucks played the Cleveland Cavaliers on July 7, 2017 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.
    Garrett Ellwood/Getty Images

    Cleveland Cavaliers guard Isaiah Thomas is reportedly considering a change of agents ahead of hitting unrestricted free agency in 2018.

    Chris Haynes of ESPN reported Thomas is planning to part with his current representation, Excel Sports Management. The 28-year-old is heading into the final season of the four-year, $27 million contract he signed with the Phoenix Suns in 2014.

         

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

