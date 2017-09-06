Isaiah Thomas Reportedly Searching for New Agent Ahead of 2018 Free Agency

Garrett Ellwood/Getty Images

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Isaiah Thomas is reportedly considering a change of agents ahead of hitting unrestricted free agency in 2018.

Chris Haynes of ESPN reported Thomas is planning to part with his current representation, Excel Sports Management. The 28-year-old is heading into the final season of the four-year, $27 million contract he signed with the Phoenix Suns in 2014.

