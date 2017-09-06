Arizona Diamondbacks Eyeing MLB Record for Consecutive Innings Without Trailing

Harry How/Getty Images

The Arizona Diamondbacks have not trailed in 98 innings prior to Thursday's series finale against the Los Angeles Dodgers and need to avoid falling behind in the first five innings to set the MLB record, per MLB Stat of the Day.

The last time Arizona was behind in a contest was during the third inning of the team's Aug. 25 contest against the San Francisco Giants. Trailing 1-0 coming into the inning, center fielder A.J. Pollock tied the game on a RBI single, and first baseman Paul Goldschmidt gave the Diamondbacks the lead for good, hitting a three-run homer to unclear the bases.

Although it would take a massive collapse on the Dodgers part and continued dominance by the Diamondbacks in order for Arizona to close the 12.5-game gap in the standings, the two clubs are headed in separate directions.

While the Diamondbacks have won each of their last 12 games, the Dodgers have lost 10 of their last 11 contests to significantly reduce a once-massive lead in the NL West. Prior to Los Angeles' loss to the Milwaukee Brewers and Arizona's win over the Giants, the lead in the West stood at 20 games.

The D-Backs send Taijuan Walker to the mound to oppose the Dodgers' Kenta Maeda as the division foes square off for the last time during the regular season Thursday.