    J.J. Watt's Hurricane Harvey Fundraiser Surpasses $27M After $5M Donation

    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistSeptember 6, 2017

    Sep 3, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt holds a box of relief supplies on his shoulder while handing them out to people impacted by Hurricane Harvey. Watt's Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund has raised more than $18 million to date to help those affected by the storm. Mandatory Credit: Brett Coomer-Houston Chronicle/Pool Photo via USA TODAY NETWORK
    As Texas continues its rebuilding efforts from the devastating effects of Hurricane Harvey, J.J. Watt's Houston relief fund has now surpassed $27 million in donations.

    Watt posted the updated amount on Twitter on Wednesday, noting Charles Butt, owner of the San Antonio-based H-E-B supermarket chain, pledged $5 million to the campaign:

    Per USA Today's Doyle Rice, citing a report from weather firm AccuWeather, Hurricane Harvey is estimated to be the costliest natural disaster in United States history with an estimated $190 billion in total damages.

    "Parts of Houston, the United States' fourth-largest city, will be uninhabitable for weeks and possibly months due to water damage, mold, disease-ridden water and all that will follow this 1,000-year flood," AccuWeather president Joel Myers said.

    Watt, who has played for the Houston Texans since he entered the NFL in 2011, announced Aug. 27 he was starting a fundraiser to help the recovery efforts in Texas following Hurricane Harvey.

    His initial goal for the fundraiser was $200,000, but that amount has increased as more people have chipped in. As of Wednesday, 188,757 donors have pledged more than $27 million to Watt's YouCaring site.

