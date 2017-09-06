    Manchester City Call Javier Tebas' 'Peeing in the Pool' Comments 'Pure Fiction'

    Rob BlanchetteFeatured ColumnistSeptember 6, 2017

    BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - AUGUST 26: Josep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City looks on prior to the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Manchester City at Vitality Stadium on August 26, 2017 in Bournemouth, England. (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)
    Steve Bardens/Getty Images

    Manchester City will consider legal action against La Liga president Javier Tebas after he commented on their transfer policy and spending.

    Tebas described City as "peeing in the pool" in reference to the vast amounts of money they have invested in manager Pep Guardiola's squad.

    Per Stuart Brennan of the Manchester Evening News, a statement from City read:

    "We note the public comments made by Mr. Tebas today and earlier this week. Uefa’s statement of the 4th of September is clear and based on accurate information."

    "By contrast, Mr. Tebas’ statements are ill-informed and in parts pure fiction."

    Tebas also made the accusation of Paris Saint-Germain after they signed Neymar from Barcelona for a world-record fee of £200 million.

    Per football writer Robin Bairner, the French League (LFP) condemned Tebas' remarks:

    According to Brennan, Tebas has written to UEFA to encourage them to investigate both City and PSG, but the governing body have said the Premier League club will not face sanctions.

    Related

      Video Play Button
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Vinicius Jr: Real's Star-in-Waiting

      Bleacher Report
      via Bleacher Report
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Sporting President Slams West Ham's 'Dildo Brothers'

      FourFourTwo
      via FourFourTwo
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Palace Give Frank de Boer 1 More Game to Save His Job

      Matt Law,
      via The Telegraph
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Mbappe Reveals Arsenal 'Were a Real Option'

      Jason Burt,
      via The Telegraph