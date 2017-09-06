Manchester City Call Javier Tebas' 'Peeing in the Pool' Comments 'Pure Fiction'

Steve Bardens/Getty Images

Manchester City will consider legal action against La Liga president Javier Tebas after he commented on their transfer policy and spending.

Tebas described City as "peeing in the pool" in reference to the vast amounts of money they have invested in manager Pep Guardiola's squad.

Per Stuart Brennan of the Manchester Evening News, a statement from City read:

"We note the public comments made by Mr. Tebas today and earlier this week. Uefa’s statement of the 4th of September is clear and based on accurate information."

"By contrast, Mr. Tebas’ statements are ill-informed and in parts pure fiction."

Tebas also made the accusation of Paris Saint-Germain after they signed Neymar from Barcelona for a world-record fee of £200 million.

Per football writer Robin Bairner, the French League (LFP) condemned Tebas' remarks:

According to Brennan, Tebas has written to UEFA to encourage them to investigate both City and PSG, but the governing body have said the Premier League club will not face sanctions.