MotoGP Grand Prix of San Marino 2017: Race Schedule, Live Stream and Top Riders

Andrea Dovizioso has captured the lead in the MotoGP world championship, holding an nine-point advantage over reigning champion Marc Marquez as the action continues at the San Marino Grand Prix on Sunday.

Marquez was forced to retire after seven laps of the British Grand Prix, as Dovizioso took the chequered flag and victory.

Maverick Vinales and Valentino Rossi hold third and fourth in the chase for the world title, respectively.



The race will start at 1 p.m. BST (8 a.m. ET).

Live stream: BT Sport website (UK), beIN Sports Connect (U.S.)

Here is a look at the top riders:

Andrea Dovizioso—Ducati

The experienced Italian has risen to new levels of consistency this season, already exceeding the full points total he earned last term.

Dovizioso could be helped by Ducati team-mate Jorge Lorenzo if the rider needs assistance in gaining further ground in the championship race.

According to Fox Sports, Lorenzo said he is ready to follow team orders when the season reaches a conclusion.

"At the moment, we haven’t spoken with the team about helping Dovi. But it will be the time to do it at the end of the season if he remains in this position.

"In this moment there are many races to go and I keep progressing. If I can fight for the victory, I will try to do it."

Dovizioso has Marquez on his tail, and the three-time world champion is used to getting his own way when he climbs the summit.

However, with just six races remaining, the Spanish star must win in San Marino and hope his main competitor suffers the same fate he did at Silverstone.

Marc Marquez—Honda

Marquez suffered a complicated and difficult start to the season this year, but he quickly rectified any problems to climb the leaderboard.

However, the rider has lost a grip on a fourth world title and must raise his game against a highly competitive field.

The Honda kingpin was buoyant about his chances after his disappointment in Great Britain.

Per MotoGP.com, Marquez said:

"We’ll try and have a great weekend in Misano, putting the last race behind us. The important thing is that lately we’ve been competitive at all kinds of tracks, so now we go to Misano, which has a twisty, tight layout, with the same approach and mentality that have worked very well for us so far. We’ll look to be as strong as possible, not with victory as the only target but ready to fight for it if we have the opportunity to do so. We’ll work to get the best result possible. We had a positive test there in August, so we’ll go there ready to start well beginning on Friday morning."

The finishing places have been regularly shared and distributed among the sport's top stars, halting Marquez as he unsuccessfully attempts to accumulate consecutive wins on a regular basis.

Vinales and Rossi have made sure the world title battle is not just a two horse race, and if one of the aforementioned contenders can finish ahead of the pack in San Marino, the championship could go down to the final encounter in Valencia.