Louisiana-Monroe vs. FSU Game Moved Up Due to Hurricane Irma

Florida State has moved up the start time of Saturday's game against Louisiana-Monroe at Doak Campbell Stadium to 12 p.m. ET due to inclement weather in the state of Florida expected from Hurricane Irma.

In an official release from the university, Florida State president John Thrasher announced the decision to move up the start time of the game.

"We have moved the game time after consulting with a number of state agencies and based on the information we have on the potential impact on the state," Thrasher said. "The earlier start will give ULM the opportunity to travel safely after the game and provide many of our fans a chance to come to the game and return home in time to make any necessary preparations."

The game was originally scheduled to kickoff at 7 p.m. ET.

The impending threat from Hurricane Irma has forced multiple changes to the sports schedule. ESPN's Jeff Darlington reported Wednesday the NFL has postponed the Week 1 game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Miami Dolphins until Week 11.

Per Meg Wagner and Amanda Willis of CNN.com, as of Wednesday morning, Irma's current path made it too early to tell if it would "make landfall on the US mainland, but forecasts show it could turn toward Florida over the weekend."

Irma is currently listed as a Category 5 hurricane, which means it contains sustained wind speeds of at least 157 mph.