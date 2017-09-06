Deondre Francois Says He'll Be 'Back Better Than Before' After Knee Surgery

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Florida State quarterback Deondre Francois posted a message on social media Tuesday night declaring his knee surgery a "success" and saying he "will be back better than before."

Francois, who suffered a season-ending injury during the Seminoles' loss to Alabama on Saturday, also thanked people for their support:

