    Deondre Francois Says He'll Be 'Back Better Than Before' After Knee Surgery

    Tim DanielsFeatured ColumnistSeptember 6, 2017

    ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 02: Deondre Francois #12 of the Florida State Seminoles hold his left leg after being injured in the fourth quarter of their game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 2, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
    Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

    Florida State quarterback Deondre Francois posted a message on social media Tuesday night declaring his knee surgery a "success" and saying he "will be back better than before."

    Francois, who suffered a season-ending injury during the Seminoles' loss to Alabama on Saturday, also thanked people for their support:

                    

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

