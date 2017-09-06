Tyrod Taylor Clears Concussion Protocol, Expected to Start vs. Jets

Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports

The Buffalo Bills received good news ahead of their Week 1 game against the New York Jets, as quarterback Tyrod Taylor has passed the NFL's concussion protocol.

Head coach Sean McDermott told reporters Wednesday that Taylor has been cleared to play and is expected to start against the Jets on Sunday.

Taylor was injured during the Bills' Aug. 26 preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens. The 28-year-old appeared to hit his head on the ground after being sacked in the first quarter of Buffalo's 13-9 loss.

On Monday, McDermott told the media Taylor's status for Week 1 was still "up in the air" as he went through the NFL's concussion protocol.

Bills backup quarterback T.J. Yates also suffered a concussion in that game against the Ravens, so the team was facing the possibility of starting journeyman Joe Webb or rookie Nathan Peterman.

Taylor's return to the starting lineup for the regular-season opener gives the Bills reasons to be optimistic. He has thrown for at least 3,000 yards and run for at least 500 yards in each of the last two seasons with 47 total touchdowns during that span.