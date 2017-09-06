Michael Irvin: Ezekiel Elliott Is 'Ratings Baby' Amid Suspension Hearings

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Irvin believes Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is being used by the media as a ratings tool.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Irvin said, "Every time you ... turn on the TV, it's all we're talking about," and Elliott has become "the ratings baby for everybody because everybody's interested."

Elliott is currently locked in a legal battle with the NFL regarding a six-game suspension he received for violating the league's personal conduct policy.

Per Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports, Tiffany Thompson, who accused Elliott of domestic violence, revealed to NFL investigators she "discussed leveraging sex videos featuring her and Elliott for money from the player."

ESPN's Chris Mortensen reported Tuesday that independent arbitrator Harold Henderson upheld Elliott's six-game ban.

However, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Elliott will be eligible to play in Week 1 against the New York Giants and could get a temporary restraining order that would allow him to play the entire 2017 season. If he doesn't get the restraining order, his suspension would go into effect for the Cowboys' next six games (Weeks 2-8).

The Cowboys host the Giants on Sunday, Sept. 10 in the season opener for both teams.