    Buccaneers vs. Dolphins Postponed to Shared Week 11 Bye

    Tim DanielsFeatured ColumnistSeptember 6, 2017

    TOPSHOT - A picture taken on September 5, 2017 shows a view of the Baie Nettle beach in Marigot, with the wind blowing ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Irma. Ferocious Hurricane Irma bears down on the eastern Caribbean with strong winds and potential for huge storm surges, prompting people to pack into shelters, stock up on essentials and evacuate tourist areas as far north of Florida. / AFP PHOTO / Lionel CHAMOISEAU (Photo credit should read LIONEL CHAMOISEAU/AFP/Getty Images)
    LIONEL CHAMOISEAU/Getty Images

    The NFL has moved Sunday's game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Miami Dolphins to Week 11, when the teams were scheduled to share a bye week, due to concerns about the potential impact of Hurricane Irma.

    The Bucs confirmed the news on their Twitter account:

                      

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

