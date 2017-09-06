Buccaneers vs. Dolphins Postponed to Shared Week 11 Bye

Buccaneers vs. Dolphins Postponed to Shared Week 11 ByeSeptember 6, 2017
LIONEL CHAMOISEAU/Getty Images
The NFL has moved Sunday's game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Miami Dolphins to Week 11, when the teams were scheduled to share a bye week, due to concerns about the potential impact of Hurricane Irma.
The Bucs confirmed the news on their Twitter account:
Tampa Bay Buccaneers @TBBuccaneers
#BREAKING: The Buccaneers' game against the Dolphins has been postponed until Week 11. READ: https://t.co/tm8iV9Ob3e https://t.co/CcpYhAgHNM2017-9-6 13:23:41
