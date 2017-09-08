NFL1000: Week 1 Weekend Preview

14 of 15

Likely the most surprising veteran relocation this preseason was cornerback Joe Haden’s departure from Cleveland and quick arrival in Pittsburgh. The Browns, flush with cap space and a need for veteran savvy in the youngest locker room in the league, decided the fan-favorite Haden wasn’t worth his $11.1 million salary for 2017. Haden almost immediately signed with his former rival, the Pittsburgh Steelers, for what is essentially a one-year deal with two unlikely team options in 2018 and 2019.

The Browns will be fine without Haden, who has struggled with injuries and stagnated impact since signing a massive extension in 2014. Not only does Cleveland boast depth at the position for the first time in many years, but the team isn’t built to compete for a title in 2017. A 28-year-old corner would’ve been more helpful serving as a role model than helping win significant games for this team.

The Steelers are hoping for much more out of Haden after making him the highest-paid corner on the team and jettisoning former starter Ross Cockrell to the New York Giants for a conditional draft pick. Haden certainly has the pedigree that draws attention as a former first-round pick who once was a major threat to create turnovers. But since ankle injuries further sapped his already limited speed and he began freelancing in Cleveland, Haden’s at a critical junction in his career as he leaves his mid-20s prime years.

Our NFL1000 results from 2016 graded Haden as the 48th-best corner, which equates to a decent second corner. He earned his highest marks in pure coverage but, compared to his peers, had a lower reaction and tackling grade. The Browns did their best to give him support but were working with much more limited safeties than what the Steelers boast on their roster, and that’ll be important to his success. Haden will also have to give more effort in the run game, where he tuned out far too often in the last three years and has tried to land big hits rather than completing the play with a safer approach.

Haden’s more physically capable of being effective than his predecessor, Cockrell, but Cockrell was ranked 24 spots higher simply due to better coverage and reaction grades over the course of the season. Haden will now benefit from a scheme and surrounding cast change that helped Cockrell fit into a role, but it is questionable as to whether this is an actual upgrade for the Steelers. It’s likely the Steelers wanted to increase their turnover potential and overall margin, and were willing to sacrifice the conservative nature of Cockrell to do so. They finished with just 13 interceptions last year, which was middle of the pack, and Cockrell had zero.

For Haden to succeed, the Steelers must keep him in zone assignments. Haden cannot turn and run downfield anymore, and he was already limited even in college, with his 4.57 40-yard dash as proof. His speed has declined even more, but he can still be effective with the right protection in place.

Haden’s a solid jam artist at the line of scrimmage, with a strong upper body and hand placement to disrupt receivers not named A.J. Green early in their routes. From there, he is most dangerous in Cover 2 drops where he can survey the quarterback’s eyes and either drop back to guard intermediate routes or come downhill and try to break on the ball for a turnover. This jells with the Steelers scheme better than the Browns’ man-heavy assignments.

His knowledge of the Browns receivers will be helpful in that matchup, and it’s likely he’ll be extra attentive with the opportunity to play his former team. But Corey Coleman and Kenny Britt hold athletic advantages over Haden, so his discipline must be on point. If he’s assigned to play the deep quarter of the field, another staple of the Steelers defense, he can’t get antsy and try to jump other routes and expose weak spots. Browns rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer will be prone to mistakes, but he’s also an excellent deep passer.

Especially compared to Cockrell, Haden is a more dangerous playmaker in the secondary and his risk/reward variance could be beneficial to a unit that has been predictable despite being effective in the last two seasons. As their turnover potential has increased, they’ve traded some of their status as a bend-don’t-break defense in exchange for some more upside with Haden’s presence.

— Ian Wharton, NFL1000 secondary scout